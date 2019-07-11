RED LODGE — “Blackfeet Stories” is the theme of the next Lunch & Learn public-speaker series, which takes place at the Red Lodge Carnegie Library on the third Tuesday of each month.
On July 16, Blackfeet language instructor and linguistics scholar Robert Patrick Hall, Maato'ommstatto'osi (First-Winters-Sun) in Blackfeet, will tell ancient stories that have been passed down from generation to generation by the Piikunnii people, also known as the Blackfeet. Through these stories, he’ll give the audience a sense of how Piikunnii life once was, how spirituality and empathy were important, and the joys of humor. Hall will tell the stories in Blackfeet and then in English, so listeners can hear the stories as they were originally spoken before they are understood in English.
The Lunch and Learn events begin at noon with lunch for $5. Programs start at 12:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public, according to a news release from the library.
For more information or to make lunch reservations, call the library at 446-1905, or email hopeshomemade@gmail.com.