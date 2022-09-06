Last week, in photos: A collection of images from Billings Gazette photographers

See what was happening around Billings last week, as seen through the lenses of Billings Gazette Photographer Larry Mayer and Mike Clark.
A fire in the Hay Coulee and Stampede Road area south of Roundup destroyed a home Friday. Also destroyed on the property was a cabin and an outbuilding, said fire officials.
A near-disaster became a testimonial for the effectiveness of bear spray when two University of Montana men met a real-life angry grizzly bear last weekend.
Yellowstone National Park released new videos and photos on Thursday showing ongoing road repairs on the North and Northeast entrance roads following damage caused by historic June flooding.
From Aug. 16 to Aug. 30, at least ten Native Americans — ages 11 to 17 — were reported missing in Montana.
President Joe Biden has nominated University of Montana law professor Anthony Johnstone to a judgeship on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Political experts who study how and why people vote exchanged academic fire in court fire last week, debating whether several new changes to Montana’s election laws pass constitutional muster.
ROUNDUP – When Signal Peak Energy began the process of kicking Steve Charter and his cows off his own land, they made two mistakes. First, they didn’t send the notice by certified mail – a ministerial technicality that may delay the inevitable process for another six months. Secondly, they didn’t really reckon with a wiry […]
The Scapegoat Wilderness is currently made up of about 240,000 acres, but two citizen-led proposals could mean that size grows.
The Murray fire was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 1:05 p.m. it had burned 55 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
Beginning Sept. 8, Yellowstone National Park will no longer require visitors to obtain a day-use ticket to drive the 6-mile road corridor between Tower Junction and Slough Creek.
