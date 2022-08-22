Last week, in photos: August 22, 2022

Be the first to know
A 14-year-old boy from Laurel was pronounced dead Tuesday after drowning Monday in Canyon Ferry Reservoir about 20 miles east of Helena, officials said.
A tanker truck hauling gasoline in Yellowstone National Park rolled over Friday and spilled an estimated 4,800 gallons.
Two people are facing decades in prison and multi-million dollar fines for trafficking fentanyl into the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation, Havre and Great Falls.
Park investigators suspect the incident is tied to one person and occurred on July 31 at Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs at the park.
“ ... The way you keep your huckleberry patch secret is you don't, say, file it (with) a government agency."
Zinke has spent much of this campaign railing against the so-called “deep state,” alleging that an entrenched federal bureaucracy stifles meaningful change.
After his second impeachment, former President Donald Trump made it his mission to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney, his chief Republican rival. On Tuesday, he succeeded.
Of the thousands who crossed into Sturgis during the 82nd motorcycle rally, here are 24 people that stood out to us.
A park worker discovered the partial foot on Tuesday at Abyss Pool, one of the deepest hot springs at Yellowstone.
The family still doesn’t know how Zelda got to Nevada, or her whereabouts during the two-year gap before she was taken in by an older woman in Nevada.
