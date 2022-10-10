Last week, in photos: Eastern Montana, through Larry Mayer's lens (week of Oct. 2)

Be the first to know
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office identified the hunter as Joseph Balyeat, 65, of Bozeman. He died of natural causes, according to the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office.
Michael Burks, owner and CEO of Fuel Fitness, released a statement Tuesday night that alleged a Fuel Fitness employee had mishandled insurance billing, leading him to close fitness centers in Butte and Helena.
Tasha Adams: “I still sometimes feel like I released him out into the world. I think of him like a grenade where I was always putting the pin back in."
Adam "Horn" Miller's journey with other prospectors into the Beartooth Mountains and Yellowstone National Park fuels tale of riches and woe.
If there be brownouts for NorthWestern Energy customers, let them be in the Missoula, a Montana Public Service Commissioner declared this week
The Northeast Entrance to Yellowstone National Park is predicted to open to the public on Oct. 15, about four months after damaging floods prompted the evacuation of all tourists and a temporary closure of the entire park.
The Colstrip laws now join others from the 2021 Legislature that have been ruled unconstitutional by the courts and left Republicans howling about “libs on the bench.”
Two candidates for Montana’s eastern congressional district on Wednesday used the debate stage to define themselves as the best alternative to the incumbent Republican, who declined to participate.
Most of the wounds have healed, but the scars of a November 2021 fire that ravaged the small central Montana community of Denton are still evident nine months later.
The dispute over the ethics code came over the use of the word “equity.”
