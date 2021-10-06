Late-season fires challenge crews in Fergus County and Northern Cheyenne reservation

A wildfire a few miles northwest of Lewistown has spread to nearly 12,000 acres in the past two days and burned at least five structures.

The South Moccasin fire is burning through timber and grass just south of the eponymous mountain range. Although crews have established fire lines and back burns on multiple sides of the blaze, according to the County Assist Team assigned to the fire, it is still at 0% containment as of Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews first responded to the fire, which is located mostly on private land, Monday afternoon. Although most of the fire’s spread has been to the southeast, a change in the winds Tuesday night pushed the fire northwest and west.

Officials have closed off a portion of Montana Highway 81, also known as the Denton Highway, from mile marker 24.8 to 42. While a damage assessment Tuesday confirmed that fire damaged five structures, no homes were destroyed and no evacuation notices have been announced.