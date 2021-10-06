Late-season fires challenge crews in Fergus County and Northern Cheyenne reservation

A wildfire a few miles northwest of Lewistown has spread to nearly 12,000 acres in the past two days and burned at least five structures.
The South Moccasin fire is burning through timber and grass just south of the eponymous mountain range. Although crews have established fire lines and back burns on multiple sides of the blaze, according to the County Assist Team assigned to the fire, it is still at 0% containment as of Wednesday morning. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Crews first responded to the fire, which is located mostly on private land, Monday afternoon. Although most of the fire’s spread has been to the southeast, a change in the winds Tuesday night pushed the fire northwest and west.
Officials have closed off a portion of Montana Highway 81, also known as the Denton Highway, from mile marker 24.8 to 42. While a damage assessment Tuesday confirmed that fire damaged five structures, no homes were destroyed and no evacuation notices have been announced.
Those working to control the fire include 146 people from Fergus County, the Bureau of Land Management and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Helicopters are also providing bucket drops on hotspots. Crews have built back burns on the southwest and southeast sides of the fire, and will dig containment lines on its west side through Wednesday.
Coal Bank fire
On the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, a wildfire has grown to about 1,100 acres and crossed over the reservation’s southern border Wednesday. The Coal Bank fire is in the Zook Creek area southwest of Birney, according to the Northern Cheyenne BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management. Local responders are working with the BLM to contain the fire, which was discovered Tuesday morning.
There are 35 active wildfires burning in Montana, according to the state’s fire tracking database, with more than 2,500 wildfires reported so far this year and 930,788 acres burned. The state is in the second year of drought conditions that have continued into the fall season, but firefighters have managed to contain the total land burned to below the record-setting destruction of the 1.3 million acres scorched in 2017.
With the progress made in containing wildfires this year, Montana has also spent almost half of its fire fund allotted for this fiscal year, which started in July. An estimated $56.7 million from the roughly $105 million fund has been spent. Wildfires during the fiscal year of 2020 cost the state fire fund $24.5 million, The Gazette previously reported.