Latest population estimate favors Montana for second House seat

A shuffle of 10 congressional districts will play out between 17 states, according to EDS. Montana, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and Oregon appear on track to gain one seat each, while Florida gains two and Texas three.

Alabama, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia were on track to lose seats depending on the Census outcome, EDS reported.

Tuesday’s estimate from the Census Bureau is not the part of the 2020 Census in which the goal is to survey every household. Rather, the Vintage Population Estimate comes from the bureau’s Demographic Analysis Group. The estimate is a look at how much the population has changed based on births, minus deaths, plus migration, that is to say people moving in or out of an area. The estimate is made every year and does vary from the decennial census. The difference between the final total population estimate for the 2000s and the 2010 Census was 3%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Normally they’re pretty darn close,” said Joe Lamson, one of two Democrats on Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Committee. “They’re not exact, but everything starts to work out relative to each other in most cases."

Looking at the states Montana is in competition with for an additional seat, Lamson said he liked Montana’s growth trend. This is Lamson’s third time on a state districting committee, so he has an historic sense of whether the data is favorable. Montana’s pace of growth for the last year was 2.8 times faster than the rest of the country. Nine of the 10 states expected to lose seats continued to lose population according to the latest estimate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.