Latest population estimate favors Montana for second House seat

Population estimates released Tuesday suggest Montana could have the growth needed to add a second U.S. House seat.
The U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2020 Population Estimate puts Montana’s population at 1,080,577, a total that places the state’s estimated population ahead of Rhode Island’s by about 23,000 people. Rhode Island is the least populated state with two congressional districts.
The state won't know until late January if it has the population to gain a second House seat. That's when the first 2020 Census numbers are expected to be released.
“I’m encouraged by what I see and I’d say things are trending in the right direction,” said Dan Stusek, one of two Republican members of the Montana Districting and Apportionment Committee.
Montana could become the first state to regain a House seat after being reduced to at-large status. The nation’s 435 House seats are divided up according to population in the decennial Census. The state last had two House seats in 1992. Since 1997, Republicans have controlled the state's only House seat. When there were last two districts, Democrats held the seat in the western part of the state.
Election Data Services, a political consulting firm, reports that “the state of Montana's hold on going back to two seats is still very tenuous. The new 2020 data shows the state able to gain the second seat by only 4,714 people.”
A shuffle of 10 congressional districts will play out between 17 states, according to EDS. Montana, Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina and Oregon appear on track to gain one seat each, while Florida gains two and Texas three.
Alabama, California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia were on track to lose seats depending on the Census outcome, EDS reported.
Tuesday’s estimate from the Census Bureau is not the part of the 2020 Census in which the goal is to survey every household. Rather, the Vintage Population Estimate comes from the bureau’s Demographic Analysis Group. The estimate is a look at how much the population has changed based on births, minus deaths, plus migration, that is to say people moving in or out of an area. The estimate is made every year and does vary from the decennial census. The difference between the final total population estimate for the 2000s and the 2010 Census was 3%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Normally they’re pretty darn close,” said Joe Lamson, one of two Democrats on Montana’s Districting and Apportionment Committee. “They’re not exact, but everything starts to work out relative to each other in most cases."
Looking at the states Montana is in competition with for an additional seat, Lamson said he liked Montana’s growth trend. This is Lamson’s third time on a state districting committee, so he has an historic sense of whether the data is favorable. Montana’s pace of growth for the last year was 2.8 times faster than the rest of the country. Nine of the 10 states expected to lose seats continued to lose population according to the latest estimate.