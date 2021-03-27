Latest relief checks stalled for Social Security and VA beneficiaries

The latest round of stimulus checks have already reached millions, but a lapse in communication between federal agencies is holding back relief for some the nation’s most vulnerable citizens.

Tens of millions of recipients of federal financial assistance, like those on Social Security or disability payments through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, saw their $1,400 checks stalled because of their filing status with the Internal Revenue Service.

“They (the IRS) said there was nothing I had to do, since I automatically qualified. I didn’t have to do anything … But I would say it took seven to eight weeks to get the first check, and maybe three weeks to get the second,” said Casey Brock, a disabled veteran living in Wolf Point.

Brock has received benefits from the VA for about a decade, and said his bank account has been nearly empty since the start of the pandemic. The stimulus check for him means groceries bought and bills paid.