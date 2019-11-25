Laurel's 34th Annual Christmas to Remember is set for Sunday, Dec. 1.
The event includes a community bazaar at Laurel Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At the bazaar, other activities include children’s crafts from 2 to 4 p.m., pictures with Santa from 2 to 3 p.m., and live music from 3 to 4 p.m.
Other Christmas to Remember events include the crèche display at The Crossings from noon to 2 p.m. and Santa’s parade on Main Street at 5:15 p.m.