Laurel teen hooks new state record Rocky Mountain sculpin

Burroughs, 14, caught his 5-inch state record from the Yellowstone County Canal west of Laurel using a small plastic worm cast from an Ugly Stick rod on March 15. The weight of the fish was verified on a certified scale in Billings and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries biologists positively identified the species.

The sculpin is a native fish to the western half of Montana. According to the Montana Field Guide, "The Rocky Mountain sculpin is a species that was previously known as the mottled sculpin (Cottus bairdi) in Montana, but recent genetic work has proven that the mottled sculpin doesn't exist this far east and the 'mottled' sculpin in Montana is more closely related to the sculpins of Russia than to the eastern US."