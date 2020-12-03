Laurel woman charged with attempted homicide of 18-year-old

While he was smoking marijuana, E.L.C. told police that Lancaster asked him whose pot he was smoking. When he answered that it was hers, she became angry and asked him to leave. He said Lancaster eventually calmed down, but after taking her trash out and coming back into the house, she again told him to leave.

Court documents say that while he was putting on his shoes by the front door, Lancaster “started hitting him in the back and rib area.” She then allegedly locked the door and left the room, returning with a gun that she pointed at E.L.C. He told police that after 30 seconds, the first round struck him in the shoulder. While trying to unlock the front door, he said he was shot several more times, with bullets striking him in his back.

A Laurel police officer spoke with Lancaster on the day of the shooting, according to court documents. She told the officer that she met E.L.C. in a group chat, and invited him over to clean her house. Lancaster picked him up from his residence in Billings, and he was at her home for several hours. She said E.L.C. put the acid under her tongue, and then “became physical with her,” documents say. She shoved him back, Lancaster said, and then left to grab a .40-caliber pistol from a gun safe downstairs.