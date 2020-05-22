Lawmakers accuse Montana PSC of abandoning consumer concerns

“Would you explain the law to me that allows you to talk to an entity that’s a governmental group that’s an intervenor on an active case in front of the PSC? As far as I know, that is illegal,” Hayman said.

Johnson replied. “I don’t believe there was any discussion of the elements of the docket.” He described his interactions with the Colstrip mayor as “a couple conversations ... not a lengthy or detailed conversation in any way,” which didn’t involve the details of the proposed Colstrip Power Plant buy.

Colstrip records framed conversations with the PSC differently.

“We have from a City Council meeting from Colstrip that ‘Mayor Williams had several conversations with the Public Service Commission members regarding the filing by NorthWestern Energy,’” Hayman said.

The Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee Chairman Rep. Derek Skees, a Kalispell Republican from Polson, told Hayman to wrap it up. There were more Democratic lawmakers with questions about the PSC’s reversal. Republicans on the committee had none.

Rep. Chris Pope also wasn’t buying Johnson’s “capacity” explanation, calling it a couple years old and irrelevant when weighing the risks the Colstrip application presents to consumers.