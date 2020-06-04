Lawmakers ask Montana Department of Corrections for plan on COVID-19 outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana lawmakers are pressing the Department of Corrections for answers on how prisons and other facilities are being run during the pandemic.

In a letter the Law and Justice Interim Committee sent to department Director Reginald Michael, the committee asked for a timeline for sentinel testing at each facility, as well as a copy of any written plan on how the department would handle an outbreak.

Lawmakers asked for a response to those and other questions by 5 p.m. on June 11.

Department spokeswoman Carolynn Bright said the department had received the letter and looks forward to sharing more information.

“Keeping its staff, inmates and members of the public healthy and safe is the DOC's top priority, and we are working hard in this rapidly changing environment to do that,” Bright wrote.

The lawmakers asked whether parole readiness classes were still being offered and how many inmates were on a waiting list for treatment programs.

They asked whether the department had enough sanitizing and cleaning supplies for inmates and staff to meet federal health guidelines in each facility, which includes prisons, pre-release centers and treatment centers.