Lawmakers, consumers want more Colstrip details from NorthWestern Energy

Montana lawmakers and consumers say they’re being left in the dark about coal pricing and other details of NorthWestern Energy’s plan to buy more of the Colstrip Power Plant.
Legislators last week asked Montana’s Public Service Commission to open an investigation into the black-box power plant issues lawmakers haven’t been able to see.
“We are hamstrung by not having good information about the underlying costs and benefits of the Colstrip facility and impacts to ratepayers. Consequently, we request the Public Service Commission open an investigatory docket into the costs, benefits and on-going risks facing Colstrip,” lawmakers requested.
Democrats on the Legislative Consumer Committee and Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee made 10 requests of the PSC. Specifically, the lawmakers wanted to know whether NorthWestern has set aside enough money for environmental cleanup at the power plant, as well as what risks NorthWestern’s 374,000 Montana customers face if the utility becomes the majority owner, or only owner, of the power plant.
Sens. Mary McNally of Billings, Jane Ellis of Helena, and Sue Malek of Missoula signed the letter. Reps. Laurie Bishop, of Livingston, Mary Ann Dunwell, of Helena, and Bozeman’s Denise Hayman and Chris Pope, did as well.
The lawmakers also wanted information about the price of the coal fueling the power plant. Coal costs at the plant increased 35% between 2012 and 2017, the lawmakers said. Little is known about the new coal pricing in a six-year contract announced two months ago.
The coal pricing request comes as members of the Northern Plains Resource Council ask the PSC not to shield NorthWestern’s coal pricing from public view. Members of the group who spoke before the PSC on Tuesday asked commissioners to deny a NorthWestern request that the coal contract not be made public as the PSC considers committing NorthWestern Energy customers to paying costs, currently undisclosed, related to the larger share of Colstrip Unit 4.
NorthWestern has an agreement with Puget Sound Energy to purchase the Washington utility’s 25% share of Colstrip Unit 4 for the aggregate price of $1. But before going through with the deal, NorthWestern is asking the PSC for preapproval.
Puget and two other Colstrip owners face a 2025 deadline to stop delivering coal power to Washington customers, a requirement of state climate change laws. The utility has also identified what it says are significant costs ahead for Colstrip Power Plant, namely a $20 million repair to the superheated section of the Unit 4 boiler and increased coal costs under a new contract with the owners of Rosebud Mine. Those are costs customers of the power plant's six owners will pay.
After hearing from the Northern Plains witnesses Feb. 4, commissioners decided to delay their vote on shielding the coal contract from public view. Commissioner Tony O’Donnell, a Billings Republican, said he wanted the PSC staff to look into only partially redacting the contract, something he said had been done 22 years ago.
You have free articles remaining.
"I'm referencing the 1998 coal supply agreement that was submitted with some redactions to it," O'Donnell said. "I just think staff needs more time."
There was a time when coal contracts were more transparent. Colstrip owners in Washington state filed the entire 1998 unredacted agreement without shielding its contents from the public. A copy of the contract is attached to the online version of this article. The commission will vote on the matter Feb. 18.
Presently, it’s common for regulatory commissions to honor utility requests that coal contracts be kept private. As Northwestern said in an email to The Gazette this week, the utility isn’t asking for anything unusual when requesting that its coal contract be shared only with parties directly involved in its proceeding, and then only when parties agree not to share the contract details.
“The terms of the coal supply agreement are available to the Montana Consumer Council, Montana Public Service Commission, and parties participating in MPSC proceedings where the coal supply agreement is an issue,” said Brandi Powers, NorthWestern spokesperson. “However, the terms are confidential business information of competitive entities. It’s standard practice for competitive businesses and vendors, like Talen Energy Montana LLC, and Westmoreland Rosebud Mining LLC, to protect confidential business information during regulatory proceedings.”
The coal price was redacted in NorthWestern’s filing Feb. 7. Also shielded from the public were cost estimates for the environmental compliance, capital expenditure projections and operating budget for the power plant. NorthWestern concealed those details at the request of power plant operator Talen Energy, which asked the PSC for an order doing the same.
The expectation by Montana lawmakers that NorthWestern was going to disclose its coal contract details stemmed from a Jan. 13 hearing in which John Hines, NorthWestern’s vice president of supply and Montana government affairs, told a lawmakers they would see the coal pricing details when NorthWestern filed its case for preapproval with the PSC.
NorthWestern has since accused lawmakers of misleading the public about what was promised during the meeting.
"You're claiming that coal energy is cost effective and we have no idea how much the source is charging us," Rep. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, told Hines during the Jan. 13 meeting. "And so, you can say whatever you want, but we can't verify it. PSC can't verify it. Consumer Counsel can't verify it and the ratepayers can't verify it. So, please come back to us with the cost per ton."
To which Hines replies: “If you’ll be patient and read the filing that we make in a couple weeks it will be in there.”
Neither Hayman, nor other lawmakers would be among the parties privileged to see the coal contract under the protective order the PSC will rule on next week.