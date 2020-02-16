Lawmakers, consumers want more Colstrip details from NorthWestern Energy

The coal price was redacted in NorthWestern’s filing Feb. 7. Also shielded from the public were cost estimates for the environmental compliance, capital expenditure projections and operating budget for the power plant. NorthWestern concealed those details at the request of power plant operator Talen Energy, which asked the PSC for an order doing the same.

The expectation by Montana lawmakers that NorthWestern was going to disclose its coal contract details stemmed from a Jan. 13 hearing in which John Hines, NorthWestern’s vice president of supply and Montana government affairs, told a lawmakers they would see the coal pricing details when NorthWestern filed its case for preapproval with the PSC.

NorthWestern has since accused lawmakers of misleading the public about what was promised during the meeting.

"You're claiming that coal energy is cost effective and we have no idea how much the source is charging us," Rep. Denise Hayman, D-Bozeman, told Hines during the Jan. 13 meeting. "And so, you can say whatever you want, but we can't verify it. PSC can't verify it. Consumer Counsel can't verify it and the ratepayers can't verify it. So, please come back to us with the cost per ton."

To which Hines replies: “If you’ll be patient and read the filing that we make in a couple weeks it will be in there.”

Neither Hayman, nor other lawmakers would be among the parties privileged to see the coal contract under the protective order the PSC will rule on next week.

