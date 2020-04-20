Lawsuit filed to stop Idaho-Wyoming natural gas pipeline

The 2001 Roadless Rule prevents road construction and timber harvest in designated roadless areas, which are typically 5,000 acres or larger.

"There are exactly zero benefits to public lands or wildlife from this project," said Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

The Forest Service gave approval to build the pipeline through the forest with a temporary 50-foot wide right-of-way for construction and then a 20-foot utility corridor as a permanent right-of-way. In all, the construction phase would use about 110 acres of forest land and the permanent right-of-way about 45 acres.

"The pipeline utility corridor will be, in actual effect, a permanent 18.2-mile motorized trail through five different National Forest Inventoried Roadless Areas and thus cause permanent vegetation removal, increased sight-lines for poaching, increased noxious weed introductions, and abundant new opportunities for illegal motor vehicle use in perpetuity," said Jason Christensen, director of Yellowstone to Uintas Connection.

Along with affecting grizzly bears, the groups said the pipeline could also harm Ute Ladies' tresses orchid and yellow-billed cuckoo, which are also on the endangered species list. The groups also say lynx and wolverine, which are candidates for listing, could be in the area.

About 26 miles of the pipeline crosses private land and about 4 miles crosses state land.

