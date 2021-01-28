Lawsuit leads to sale of polygamist sect compound in southern Black HIlls

The trio were ordered not to return to the property, the police chief failed to investigate reports of serious vandalism at the property and the city refused to provide utilities, the lawsuit says.

Pipkin and Chatwin were strip-searched during their second arrest, a federal judge wrote. Chatwin was forced to stand naked, use a toilet in front of 40 other men and was not being given medicine for his diabetes. All three men lost income from not being able to visit the property.

Pipkin and Chatwin settled their case after Colorado City and Hildale agreed to pay them $221,000, the Tribune article says.

However the FLDS never responded to the trio’s lawsuit so in 2018 a judge ordered a default judgment and said the group must pay the men damages.

Custer County case

Cooke, Pipkin and Chatwin filed a lawsuit in Custer County in August 2020 in an attempt to collect the damages by obtaining a lien and forcing the sale of the FLDS compound.

A trust called the United Order of South Dakota (UOSD) was formed in 2009 with the sole purpose of owning land paid for and used by members of the FLDS church, the complaint says. The trust is overseen by FLDS member Steven Harker.