Lawsuit over Laurel gas-fired power plant names DEQ

Montana’s Department of Environmental quality is being sued for allegedly ignoring the state’s Constitution when permitting a gas-fired power plant in Laurel.
In a lawsuit filed Oct. 21, the Montana Environmental Information Center and Sierra Club say DEQ ignored the power plant’s contribution to local air and water pollution.
The area where the power plant would be located has already been dinged by the EPA for excessive sulfur dioxide levels, mainly emanating from a CHS oil refinery near the gas-fired power plant site. Carbon dioxide from the gas-fired plant, some 769,706 tons a year, is a climate change contributor.
DEQ’s Moira Davin said Friday the state’s pollution regulator had no comment about the lawsuit filed in Yellowstone County District Court.
MEIC’s Anne Hedges said that without addressing these emissions, DEQ ignored Montana’s Environmental Policy Act, or MEPA.
“MEPA implements the Montana Constitution. The Legislature has said that very clearly. It's supposed to be how we can know that we have a clean and healthful environment,” Hedges said. “And DEQ ignored air pollution, climate change, water risks, and said ‘Not our problem, we'll look at that later.’ And that's exactly the opposite of what MEPA is supposed to be. MEPA is supposed to be that one-stop shop, that one time when we can take a comprehensive look at what's going on and everybody can be on the same page. And DEQ just said, ‘No, we're not going to bother.’”
The permit was issued Aug. 23 to NorthWestern Energy. The largest monopoly utility operating in Montana, NorthWestern is in a rush to get the 175-megawatt gas-fired power plant built ahead of construction and supply chain challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, NorthWestern abandoned a months-long effort to get state pre-approval to bill customers for the power plant, estimated to cost more than $283.8 million with customer pipeline costs still unknown. The gas-fired power plant is expected to increase residential customer rates about $80 a year on average.
NorthWestern issued a news release Thursday that didn’t mention the lawsuit, but instead extolled the power plant as “critical to an even cleaner energy future.” NorthWestern has frequently described the power plant, a reciprocating internal combustion engine, or RICE plant, as easily ramped up or down to balance generation from intermittent resources like wind and solar farms.
The utility points to coal, gas and petroleum coke power plants accounting for 31% of the nameplate capacity in its Montana generation portfolio, though power from fossil fuels can account for more than half of NorthWestern’s power at certain times of the year, depending on how much hydropower is available and whether wind and solar are contributing.
NorthWestern doesn’t plan to cut carbon emissions from its owned power plants until the 2040s, but it does expect that renewables will become bigger contributors to its generation over the next two decades. This information comes from NorthWestern presentations to investors as recently as Sept. 22.
Friday, NorthWestern’s Jo Dee Black confirmed the Thursday announcement was in response to the lawsuit.
NorthWestern expects to have the Laurel power plant running by early 2023.