Legacy of Western art historian explored in Cody talk

On Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m. the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Whitney Western Art Museum hosts art historian Carol Clark for a free, illustrated talk about rethinking Western American art.

In the Cody, Wyoming, talk, Clark will explore the legacy of Peter Hassrick as a historian of Western art and offer new ways to see American art through a Western lens. To do this, she’ll propose readings of three recently discovered paintings by Charles Deas, one of which was last seen publicly in 1848.

While the talk is free and open to the public, the center asks all who wish to attend to RSVP by e-mailing curators@centerofthewest.org.

Hassrick was a former executive director and director emeritus of the Center of the West and one of America’s foremost scholar-authors on Western American art.

Clark is the William McCall Vickery 1957 Professor of the History of Art and American Studies, Emerita, at Amherst College. She taught courses that addressed the art of the United States, with a focus on the 19th century and on public art.

Clark’s most recent book, which won the Western History Association’s 2011 Joan Paterson Kerr Award, is "Charles Deas and 1840s America" (University of Oklahoma Press, 2009).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0