 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Legacy of Western art historian explored in Cody talk

  • 0
Carol Clark

Carol Clark

 Courtesy photo

On Saturday, June 18, at 10 a.m. the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Whitney Western Art Museum hosts art historian Carol Clark for a free, illustrated talk about rethinking Western American art.

In the Cody, Wyoming, talk, Clark will explore the legacy of Peter Hassrick as a historian of Western art and offer new ways to see American art through a Western lens. To do this, she’ll propose readings of three recently discovered paintings by Charles Deas, one of which was last seen publicly in 1848.

While the talk is free and open to the public, the center asks all who wish to attend to RSVP by e-mailing curators@centerofthewest.org.

Hassrick was a former executive director and director emeritus of the Center of the West and one of America’s foremost scholar-authors on Western American art. 

Clark is the William McCall Vickery 1957 Professor of the History of Art and American Studies, Emerita, at Amherst College. She taught courses that addressed the art of the United States, with a focus on the 19th century and on public art.

People are also reading…

Clark’s most recent book, which won the Western History Association’s 2011 Joan Paterson Kerr Award, is "Charles Deas and 1840s America" (University of Oklahoma Press, 2009).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Stunt jump in U.K. goes wrong, driver describes landing and injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News