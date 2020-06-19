Legendary Montana 'cowpuncher' to be cast in bronze by Roundup artist

Cattle crossed over hundreds of rugged miles to reach railheads that would carry the steers to cities like Chicago to be butchered and shipped throughout the country. Along the way, Abbott writes that he and the other hands endured sleep deprivation, hail storms and the occasional lightning strike. During the drives that took him into Wyoming and as far west as Oregon, he writes that he made the acquaintance of “Buffalo Bill” Cody and Martha Jane Canary, better known as Calamity Jane.

In 1883, Abbott joined a drive that took him to Montana, six years before Congress would recognize it as a state and the peak of the territory’s days as part of the open-range cattle industry.

The relegation of the Indian tribes and nations of the Great Plains to reservations and the slaughter of the American bison to near extinction left acres of what was seen as “public-domain” pastureland open from Texas to the Canadian border. It was during this time that the cattle industry created a moving stream of men and steers flowing north and south that Abbott came to Montana and stayed until his death in 1939.

During his more than 50 years as a Montana rancher and cowboy, Abbott carved out a legacy that upon his death had the state governor serving as a pallbearer at his funeral. That legacy was expanded by a drunken night in Miles City, where Abbott earned his namesake.