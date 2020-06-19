Legendary Montana 'cowpuncher' to be cast in bronze by Roundup artist

The Musselshell County Courthouse lawn will soon get a new resident: a famous cowboy driving five head of longhorn steers.
The cowboy, Teddy “Blue” Abbott, who has been gone from the area for nearly 80 years, will be immortalized in bronze following several years’ worth of work by a Roundup artist.
“I wanted to give something back before I pass the Great Divide,” said Greg Eiselein in his workshop located next to his daughter’s home in Roundup.
Abbott is no cipher in the history of Montana.
His life story, chronicled with the help of writer Helena Huntington Smith in the autobiographical “We Pointed Them North: Recollections of a Cowpuncher,” began across the Atlantic in England in 1860. Abbott settled with his immigrant father in Nebraska at the age of 10, but as soon as he could broke away from a life of farming to follow the herds of cattle flowing from Texas.
The end of the Civil War saw a surplus of cattle throughout Texas, which the Union has blockaded throughout the conflict. By the summer of 1865, cattle herds in Texas had multiplied unchecked while the rest of the United States faced a deficit of beef. To meet the demand, the cattle drives were born.
“Here was all these cheap, long-horned steers overrunning Texas; here was the rest of the country crying for beef — and no railroads to get them out. So they trailed them out,” writes Abbott in his autobiography.
Cattle crossed over hundreds of rugged miles to reach railheads that would carry the steers to cities like Chicago to be butchered and shipped throughout the country. Along the way, Abbott writes that he and the other hands endured sleep deprivation, hail storms and the occasional lightning strike. During the drives that took him into Wyoming and as far west as Oregon, he writes that he made the acquaintance of “Buffalo Bill” Cody and Martha Jane Canary, better known as Calamity Jane.
In 1883, Abbott joined a drive that took him to Montana, six years before Congress would recognize it as a state and the peak of the territory’s days as part of the open-range cattle industry.
The relegation of the Indian tribes and nations of the Great Plains to reservations and the slaughter of the American bison to near extinction left acres of what was seen as “public-domain” pastureland open from Texas to the Canadian border. It was during this time that the cattle industry created a moving stream of men and steers flowing north and south that Abbott came to Montana and stayed until his death in 1939.
During his more than 50 years as a Montana rancher and cowboy, Abbott carved out a legacy that upon his death had the state governor serving as a pallbearer at his funeral. That legacy was expanded by a drunken night in Miles City, where Abbott earned his namesake.
While trying to get the attention of a woman backstage at a theater, Abbott stumbled through a partition and disrupted performers on stage. Grabbing a chair, he put on his own performance.
“‘Whoa, Blue! Whoa, Blue!”’ is what he said as he rode the chair backwards,” said Eiselein, who grew up on a cattle ranch near Roundup, and made his living working with cattle and in the logging industry before retiring.
Abbott would eventually marry Mary Stuart, the daughter of pioneer, cattleman and vigilante Granville Stuart. He was featured in the artwork of Western artist and close friend Charles M. Russell. The two can be seen among the spectators watching a spooked bronco going wild in an unpaved street in Russell’s “A Quiet Day in Utica.”
'Crawling back' to art
The 75-year-old Eiselein picked up art as a young boy, pouring over the books that his grandfather had loaned him. Other than a 15-year hiatus, he’s been painting and sculpting his entire life. His art has been featured in auctions held at the C.M. Russell Museum in Great Falls.
“I’d given it up at one point, but then I came crawling back. The studio was always there,” he said.
The Eiseleins of Roundup have roots as deep as Abbott's. In 1908, A.W. Eiselein came to Roundup on the first regularly scheduled train to the frontier town, according to an obituary published in The Billings Gazette after his death in 1967. The next day, he founded the Roundup Record newspaper with a hand-operated printing press and a “shirt-full” of type.
“He’d always worked in newspapers, and he loved art. His first aim was to become a political cartoonist,” his grandson said.
The first issue of the Roundup Record ran April 3, 1908, with the headline that said “Enterprising and Progressive Citizens Transform Wilderness into Thriving City of 400 Souls.” After buying the competing Roundup newspaper to create the Roundup Record-Tribune, A.W. Eiselein headed the paper as publisher until 1964. During that time, he also played a role in the formation of Musselshell County.
From clay to bronze
The sculpture of clay in Eiselein’s workshop shows Abbott, rope in hand, on horseback. The five cattle stumble in line in front of him, each one slowly descending into the ground as though plunging in the Musselshell River.
The scene, inspired by a reading of Abbott’s memoir, was realized first as a 4-foot-long model molded from wax. The original maquette sits in his workshop still. To make the figure that towers next to it, Eiselein reached out to a company that took a 3D scan of the maquette. The company then sent the casts of styrofoam in segments back to Eiselein.
“They blew it up 9.5 times and that’s a little intimidating, because if you make a mistake, it gets blown up 9.5 times,” he said.
With the styrofoam mold in his workshop, the next step became covering the mold in clay. The process took nearly a year of shaping and texturing the rough look of the swimming cattle and the fine details of Abbott’s boots, mustache and revolver.
“I always carried a gun because it was the only way I knew how to fight… If God Almighty'd wanted me to fight like a dog, he'd have given me long teeth and claws,” Abbott writes.
The quality in the details of the horse that Abbott rides comes from the personal experience of decades on a ranch.
“When you’re around horses for that long, you get to know them pretty well. Both above and below,” he said.
Funding for the Abbott sculpture came strictly through donations, which have ranged from $1 checks to $15,000 donated from First Security Bank in Roundup. The team at Roundup Main Street Sculpture has a goal for the project of about $140,000, down nearly $30,000 from their initial estimate.
“We wanted to make sure that not one dollar of taxpayers' money came from this,” said his wife, Colene Eiselein.
The treasurer for the project, Linda Yount, said the outpouring of support from the community has been staggering. Along with financial donations that have amounted to more than $99,000, Eiselein opened his studio to history students from Roundup High School to come and apply clay. Making periodic loops around the sculpture with a putty knife, Eiselein has given attention to inch after inch of detail.
Art is personal
“If you’re looking closely, you’ll even see that the horns of each steer are unique, the same as they are in real life,” he said.
Almost everyone who visits the project gets to apply at least a pinch of clay, anywhere from the horn of one of the steers to the bottom of one of Abbott’s boots.
Donations may be made by check to the Mussellshell Valley Historical Museum and mailed to Linda Yount at 320 Fourth St. W., Roundup, MT 59072. In the memo line, donors must write “TBA Monument.”
The remaining time and funds will go toward casting the 12-foot-high sculpture in bronze, which will happen in segments through a foundry based in Wyoming. Once all the segments have been cast, Abbott and his cattle will be assembled piece by piece.
“Art, if it can be described in one word, is personal. It’s the personal experience of both the artist and the viewer,” Eiselein said.
Photos: 'Teddy Blue' Abbott monument takes shape in Roundup
