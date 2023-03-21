Two energy bills deflating the political power of Montana cities and their residents have drawn opposition at the state Legislature.

The bills, one diluting the voting power of cities on energy matters through political redistricting, the other to prevent cities from addressing climate change, were heard by the House Federal Relations, Energy and Telecommunications Committee.

City representatives turned out to speak against the bills, which have already cleared the Senate. Energy politics are at the root of both.

Senate Bill 109 redraws Montana’s five utility commission districts in a way that divides each of state’s seven largest cities, sparking concern about disenfranchising “communities of interest” through gerrymandering. Voters in Montana’s cities are more likely to vote Democrat than voters in rural areas. Several witnesses said the political districts advocated for by Republican lawmakers assure those democratic voters have a smaller say on energy politics than their actual percentage of the state population suggests they should.

“The proposed map divides 14 counties, six major cities, and would create five districts with safe Republican majorities, disenfranchising 43% of Montanans who vote for Democrats,” said Paul Pacini, of Helena. “To me, this smacks of gerrymandering.”

The 43% statistic cited by Pacini was fleshed out further by the Montana League of Women Voters. Speaking on the League’s behalf, Robyn Morrison said the partisan split in Montana votes is roughly 57% Republican, 43% Democrat. With most of those Democratic votes coming from cities in the western part of Montana, it would suggest that in those areas city voters should have the numbers to elect a candidate they prefer.

“A map of PSC districts that fairly reflects this distribution of voters would have two districts in which partisan voters are balanced such that Democrats have a chance of winning and three districts in which Republicans are likely to win,” Morrison said. “The map currently attached to SB 109 would create five districts that are safe majorities for Republicans denying the potential of the 43% of Montanans who vote for Democrats to elect a commissioner at all.”

No one, other than bill’s sponsor, Keith Regier, a Kalispell Republican, spoke in favor of SB 109. Regier suggested that cities would be better off under his map because more than one utility commissioner would have share of the community vote.

The five-member commission, regionally elected, is charged with ensuring that captive customers of monopoly utilities have reasonably priced, reliable electric and natural gas service, while utilities receive a fixed rate of return. Republicans have had a lock on PSC elections for a decade, despite suffering several scandals as well as lawsuit losses over bad policy decisions mostly benefitting the state's largest utility, NorthWestern Energy.

With no requirement of expertise and a $112,000 annual salary, the commission has long been a landing spot for termed-out legislators. In February, when Regier's map passed out of the Senate, lawmaker John Esp, a Big Timber Republican, drew laughs in the chamber by suggesting that old legislators would have nowhere to work were it not for the PSC.

'Splitting cities'

Unique in Montana law is the Legislature's authority to draw PSC districts. The legislature's own seats, as well as U.S. House districts, are drawn by an independent commission. But the Legislature has redrawn the PSC districts only once since 1972. That single redraw in 2013 didn't age well, resulting in a lawsuit and court order to bring the districts into population balance, a U.S. constitutional requirement. The Regier districts are a proposed replacement to districts accepted by the U.S. District Court and produced by Republican Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen.

“You're talking about splitting cities, is that an advantage or a disadvantage, I felt it was an advantage," Regier said in committee. "So, I guess it's a matter of one's perspective on that.”

Several of the witnesses who spoke against the political districts mentioned that city resident concerns about burning fossil fuels to generate electricity wouldn’t be recognized under Regier’s maps.

The PSC regulates monopolies, more specifically the state’s largest utilities Northwestern Energy and Montana Dakota Utilities. In that capacity, the PSC affects the household budgets of more than 400,000 Montana utility customers. Those customers are legally recognized as “captive,” meaning they lack the free-market choice of shopping around for a better deal.

Nothing in the commission’s mission gives it room to prioritize the environment in ratemaking, though increasingly, non-fossil fuel sources of energy like wind and solar energy are the most affordable alternatives.

'Decarbonizing' cities

Three of the state’s largest cities, Bozeman, Missoula and Helena, have adopted plans to decarbonize their energy portfolios, this at a time when Montana’s Republican leadership and NorthWestern Energy are advocating for more dependence on coal power. NorthWestern plans to double the amount of owned coal generation serving its Montana customers. The utility is also building a gas-fired power plant near Laurel.

Republican legislators are backing legislation to ensure cities cannot pass policies discouraging fossil fuels. There is a bill to prevent cities from making policies favorable to rooftop solar panels and another, preventing cities from requiring new buildings to be free of natural gas service.

“As we know all too well here in Montana, states like Oregon and Washington have essentially banned the use of fossil fuels, coal and natural gas, for their electric generation,” said Republican Jason Small, of Busby. “Now some of their cities are trying to go after the natural gas that is being used for homes and small businesses. From Berkeley, California to Seattle, Bellingham, Washington, to the latest, which is Eugene, Oregon, cities are passing ordinances banning the use of natural gas in residential and commercial buildings in some form.”

Small, whose professional life is tied to Colstrip Power Plant, is sponsoring Senate Bill 208 to prevent Montana cities from making policies unfriendly to fossil fuels. He has written similar legislation on previous sessions, but his current bill arrives as Republicans have taken up defending natural gas as a battle cry. Conservative cable news warns viewers that the federal government is banning gas stoves, though there’s no indication a gas stove roundup is in the works.

No Montana city has suggested banning natural gas from new construction, or existing construction. Small told the committee his bill is preemptive. Utilities, the coal and natural gas lobby, and labor unions support the bill.

“We've been cooking over open flame for tens of thousands of years. It seems really silly to me to ban cooking over natural gas,” said Brad Griffin of the Montana Restaurant Association. “So it's what our commercial kitchens rely on. Converting all of them over to another form of energy would be extremely problematic.”

Alan Olson of the Montana Petroleum Association suggested the law was needed to prevent Montana cities from impeding the connection of buildings to various resources.

“we've got one section that when you build in a new subdivision, you can't prevent natural gas lines from being run into the subdivision. And you got the other section that prevents state building codes from adopting similar anti-natural gas policies,” Olson said.

Speaking for the City of Bozeman, Natalie Meyer, the municipality’s sustainability manager, said its climate plan doesn’t call for a ban on natural gas or any fuel source. Small’s bill was unnecessary, she said, and creates problems for cities regulating basic infrastructure for safety. Meyer remined lawmakers that in 2009, a natural gas explosion destroyed half a city block of downtown Bozeman and killed a woman.

The resulting fire from the explosion burned for more than a day, yet the damage could have been worse, she said. Still, Bozeman didn’t ban natural gas from construction.

“We’re concerned about general words such as ‘impede’ in relation to the connection or reconnection of service,” Meyer said.

“Sometimes the utility installs and turns on service before our inspectors can test the system. Our inspectors then have to ask them to turn off service temporarily until inspection and testing can be completed. Without testing gas piping in a building to ensure there are no leaks, we run the risk of making people sick or another explosion.

“Further, this bill seems to prevent local jurisdictions for managing a critical business, and life-safety relationship with a monopoly utility. Local jurisdictions have natural gas franchise agreements with utilities. These are special privileges awarded by governments to a person or corporation and conveys a valuable property right. If a utility should fail to demonstrate their ability to protect public health and safety under a franchise agreement, local governments shouldn't be stripped of a remedy.”

Local governments should have the ability to protect the health and safety of their communities, said Molly Bell of the Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund.

“We should trust local communities. Let Montana communities decided what is best for themselves,” Bell said.

As committee’s normally to, House Energy took the bills under advisement and didn’t act the same day the hearings took place.