Legislators attempting to muzzle state consumer advocate

Montana’s constitutionally-created office for protecting consumers could be prevented from doing so during the 2023 Montana Legislature under rules approved by Republicans preparing for the session, which begins in January.

Lawmakers drafting rules for the upcoming session voted along party lines to ban the Consumer Counsel from taking positions on bills unless legislators overseeing the Counsel’s budget vote to allow it. The rules face a vote for adoption in each chamber once the session begins Jan 2. This is the third attempt from lawmakers in the last two years to exert more control over the Consumer Counsel, a legal office created to protect consumers of monopoly utilities.

Attempts by lawmakers to pass bills benefiting utilities at customers’ expense have become commonplace during Montana legislative sessions. Most of those bills concern NorthWestern Energy and its ownership share of Colstrip. In 2021, lawmakers debated a law requiring NorthWestern Energy customers to pay all costs associated with the utility’s Colstrip share, no questions asked, and regardless of whether the power plant continued to run.

Montana Consumer Counsel Jason Brown cautioned that what the Legislature was attempting in 2021 would shift all the risks and costs associated with the aging power plant onto the utility’s 380,000 Montana customers. The Counsel’s office had warned against a similar bill in 2019, which also shifted onto NorthWestern Energy customers Colstrip risks and costs — possibly $200 million or more should the power plant close decades early.

That 2021 bill was carried by Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick, a Great Falls Republican and son of NorthWestern Energy’s former director of government affairs, John Fitzpatrick. It was Steve Fitzpatrick who proposed not allowing the Consumer Counsel to take a position on bills without permission from the legislative committee that oversees the Counsel’s budget.

Fitzpatrick is Rules Committee chairman.

“I’m not restricting (the Consumer Counsel), I’m just saying that there has to be a little supervision by the Legislature over its agency and staff,” Fitzpatrick told Rules Committee members. “If the supervisory control, or committee that controls or looks over the Consumer Counsel says ‘yes, go ahead and do it, they can do it. It just needs to have a little overshight.”

Additionally, Fitzpatrick said he considers the Consumer Counsel to be an extension of the Legislature and doesn’t think a lawmakers should have his bills opposed by members of legislative staff.

The state constitution requires the Legislature to provide an Office of Consumer Counsel to represent consumer interests in hearings before the Public Service Commission, which regulates monopoly utilities. Customers of monopoly utilities are “captive” meaning they cannot shop around for a better deal. It’s the Consumer Counsel that defends those consumers interests before the PSC.

The Legislature also provides funding for the Consumer Counsel office, which includes the counsel, an attorney, plus a utility analyst, two economists and an office manager. Lawmakers also provide funding for outside experts at the Counsel’s request.

But the Legislature doesn’t tell the Consumer Counsel what positions to take on utility matters, although some legislators have attempted to do so. In 2020, key Republican lawmakers asked the Consumer Counsel to retract concerns about NorthWestern Energy’s plans to buy a larger share of Colstrip.

Counsel at the time, Bob Nelson, had argued before the PSC that NorthWestern hadn’t proven that buying more of Colstrip was in its customers’ best interest. Nelson requested that NorthWestern be required to produce more details about the deal’s costs and risks to consumers, including $20 million in needed repairs that hadn’t been mentioned on the utility’s application for preapproval.

The two lawmakers asking the Consumer Counsel to retract its concerns were members of the legislative committee overseeing the Counsel’s budget, the Legislative Consumer Committee. The attempt, a clear overreach of power that failed, was made by Rep. Mike Hopkins, of Missoula and Sen. Jeffrey Wellborn, of Dillon, both Republicans.

During the following Legislature, in 2021, there was an attempt to eliminate the Consumer Committee and put the Consumer Counsel under the control of the Energy and Telecommunications Interim Committee.

Wellborn was also one of the Rules Committee members voting last week with Fitzpatrick to prevent the Consumer Counsel from testifying at the Legislature in 2023 without approval from the Consumer Committee.

Current members of the Consumer Committee were concerned by Fitzpatrick’s move. Republican Sen. Brad Molnar, who also served eight years on the Public Service Commission, said he thought what the Rules Committee was attempting to do could be done, but was bad for consumers.

“To say in this case, to be very specific, that NorthWestern, who Fitzpatrick carries a lot of water for, can testify without any representation of consumers is beyond the pale for extremely poor policy,” Molnar said. “If I were running for re-election, I wouldn’t have it put on my brochure that I managed to muzzle the Montana Consumer Counsel so that you could not be represented.”