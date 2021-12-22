Lewis and Clark trail center waives fees for January-February

To encourage visitation, the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center in Great Falls will waive admission fees in January and February.

“We want folks to experience the Interpretive Center,” said Jeff LaRock, acting center manager. “Fee free months help make the exhibits more accessible, and January and February are good months to get in from the cold for a few hours and see what the Interpretive Center has to offer.”

Starting Jan. 4, the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center will open free from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and from 12 – 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Interpretive Center will offer its standard schedule of orientation videos, access to the main exhibit space, and access to the trails and grounds around the building. The center will still charge standard tuition for school groups that come for formal education programs and for commercial tour groups.