Lewistown hospital adds $8.9M cancer center

Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown will add a $8.9 million comprehensive cancer center, filling a coverage gap across nine rural counties in central Montana.

The project, funded in large part by a $6 million grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust, will provide cancer care closer to home for nearly 50,000 central Montana residents. The CMMC cancer center will help relieve the stress and burden of patients and families who currently travel up to 220 miles, sometimes five days a week, to Great Falls or Billings for diagnoses, radiation treatments and other services.

“The Helmsley Charitable Trust has a made a distinct commitment to strengthen health care in rural locations, and access to cancer care services is a well-documented need in the Lewistown area,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee. “We know how important it is to receive great care close to home where family and friends can provide much needed support. We are excited to see this project take shape.”

CMMC plans to add a full-time oncologist in partnership with Billings Clinic Cancer Center, a part-time radiation oncologist and a linear accelerator machine. The center will contribute $1.9 million to the project, and the CMMC Foundation plans to raise $1 million through a community capital campaign.