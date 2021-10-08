Libby man killed in Park County rollover crash

A Libby man died Thursday in a rollover crash while traveling on a rural road in Park County.

The 42-year-old was traveling north in an SUV on Swingley Road, according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol, about 12 miles southeast of Livingston. It was raining at time of the crash, which made the roads muddy, and the driver lost control of the vehicle when it came to a right curve.

The SUV slid off the left side of the road and hit a fence, causing it to overturn several times while rolling down a steep embankment. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. First responders pronounced him dead at scene. The man was traveling alone at the time of the crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Speeding and slick road conditions are considered to be a factors in the crash, which is still under investigation by MHP.

Nearly 180 people have died on Montana’s roads so far in 2021, according to data from MHP, at least four of them in the past week. Fatalities are up by about 12% compared to this same time last year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.