A remote lightning-caused wildfire that was spotted on the eastern boundary of Yellowstone National Park on Saturday has burned about 29 acres.
The fire was detected by fire staff at the Mount Washburn fire lookout in an area that has received substantial lightning during the past two weeks.
While performing an aerial reconnaissance Sunday morning, Aug. 4, Shoshone National Forest fire staff located the fire in the vicinity of Pollux Peak.
Mapped at 29 acres, the remote fire does not pose an immediate threat to established trails, backcountry campsites, or patrol cabins.
Fire managers intend to monitor the Pollux fire while preparing a long-term management plan to address firefighter and public safety, protection of structures (a patrol cabin is located about four miles northeast of the fire), and natural and cultural resources.
A tree can be seen torching in the Pollux fire.
Photo courtesy Yellowstone National Park
Smoke from the wildfire may be visible in the areas of Sunlight Basin, Wyoming, and Crandall, Wyoming.
The park's fire danger is currently rated as moderate. The Pollux fire is the fifth and largest reported so far this season, and the fourth lightning-caused fire.
The Greater Yellowstone Area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of the area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
