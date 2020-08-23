Lightning-ignited wildfire reported 3 miles south of Old Faithful

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A lightning-ignited wildfire was reported Saturday in Yellowstone National Park about 3 miles south of Old Faithful.

The National Park Service provided basic information about the fire in a press release issued Sunday morning at about 10:20 a.m.

As of Saturday evening the Lone Star fire was estimated to be 300 acres in size and was not burning towards Old Faithful. The fire was first reported at about 5:15 p.m.

Staff were putting protection measures into place in the Old Faithful area in case the fire moves in that direction, according to the press release.

The fire has led to some closures in the park, including Grand Loop Road south of Old Faithful between Kepler Cascades and West Thumb due to smoke. Those roads were closed Saturday night and remained closed at the time of the press release's issuance.

Backcountry campsites OA1, OA2 and OA3 are also closed. Additionally, Lone Star Geyser Trail has been closed by the fire.

Fire danger is considered high in the park and lightning activity has been heavy throughout the park over the last week, per the park press release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.