Only a week after Yellowstone National Park's fire management officer predicted the wet summer could quickly turn dry and favorable for forest fires, the park's first wildland fire of the year was detected on July 17 by hikers on the Sevenmile Hole Trail.
The lightning-ignited 0.1 acre fire is located three miles east of Canyon Village, near the Yellowstone River, according to a park press release.
The fire is smoldering on a steep rocky slope and is not accessible by foot, so the fire will be monitored from the canyon rim by firefighters.
Currently, the fire does not pose a threat to park visitors.
The fire was discovered just two days after lightning struck the Mount Holmes Fire Lookout and burnt it to the ground.
To learn more about the park’s current fire activity, log on to www.nps.gov/yell/learn/management/currentfireactivity.htm.