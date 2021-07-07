Lightning ignites wildfire on West Pryor Mountain

A wildfire that started Sunday on the Crow Reservation’s West Pryor Mountain has spread to an estimated 200 acres, and threatens sites cherished by the Crow Tribe.
Nearly 80 people have been assigned to the Section House fire, which is burning through sagebrush, grass and timber on the southwest slope of the mountain. As of Wednesday morning, crews had none of the fire contained.
“Right now, the fire is spreading to the north and northwest, and going up the hill toward West Pryor Mountain,” said Randy Pretty On Top with Crow Agency BIA Fire Management.
The fire started Sunday after a storm brought a burst of lightning strikes in the region, according to a press release from Crow Agency's Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire and Aviation. The fire smoldered for a day in a coulee before running up a ridge. Three helicopters and four single-engine air tankers have dumped water and retardant on the fire in regular intervals since Monday. The blaze has produced a column of smoke visible from as far away as Red Lodge.
Other resources committed to the fire include four engines, along with firefighters with the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service and local volunteers joining a Crow team camped about 50 minutes south of Pryor. Pretty On Top said a majority of the personnel and equipment working to extinguish the Section House fire arrived from the Crooked Creek fire burning near the southern border of the Crow Indian Reservation. As of Wednesday morning, the Crooked Creek fire was 84% contained after scorching nearly 4,150 acres in the Pryor Mountains.
"They're hitting it hard this morning, since we're expecting the hot weather to come back later today," Pretty On Top said Wednesday.
Pretty On Top said the fire had more than doubled in size overnight, and could destroy fasting sites and burial grounds significant to the Crow Tribe. Crow Tribe Historic Preservation officers have been assigned to assist fire management in protecting them. There are also several cabins and structures of at Section House Draw that have stood for over a century. Grazing management units on and around West Pryor Mountain, which tribal members have utilized to feed their cattle during this time of year, have also been closed off. There were no cattle in the area at the start of the fire, Pretty On Top said.
Stage Two fire restrictions are still in place throughout the reservation, prohibiting open burning and camp fires. Crow firefighters responded to five blazes caused by fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend, according to Tuesday’s update from the BIA. Crews also extinguished a 101-acre fire Sunday caused by farm equipment that burned 6 miles northwest of Pryor.