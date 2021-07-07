Lightning ignites wildfire on West Pryor Mountain

A wildfire that started Sunday on the Crow Reservation’s West Pryor Mountain has spread to an estimated 200 acres, and threatens sites cherished by the Crow Tribe.

Nearly 80 people have been assigned to the Section House fire, which is burning through sagebrush, grass and timber on the southwest slope of the mountain. As of Wednesday morning, crews had none of the fire contained.

“Right now, the fire is spreading to the north and northwest, and going up the hill toward West Pryor Mountain,” said Randy Pretty On Top with Crow Agency BIA Fire Management.

The fire started Sunday after a storm brought a burst of lightning strikes in the region, according to a press release from Crow Agency's Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire and Aviation. The fire smoldered for a day in a coulee before running up a ridge. Three helicopters and four single-engine air tankers have dumped water and retardant on the fire in regular intervals since Monday. The blaze has produced a column of smoke visible from as far away as Red Lodge.