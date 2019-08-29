On Tuesday, the Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument will begin its fall hours of operation.
The monument and the visitor center will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tour road to the Reno-Benteen site and Monument trails will close at 5:30 p.m. each day. The orientation movie is shown regularly in the visitor center, and ranger talks will be provided intermittently in September, according to a press release from the National Park Service.
Winter hours of operation will begin on Oct. 1.
Entrance fees are $25 per private vehicle. Interagency, senior and access passes are also available.
Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument interprets and protects the site of one of the most famous battles in American history, the Battle of the Little Bighorn.
For more information, call 406-638-3217, or go to nps.gov/libi.