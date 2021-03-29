Little Shell, Chippewa Cree and others OK $40M settlement for funds mismanaged by U.S.

Complaints ranged from duress to fraud. Some tribes said they had been pressured into signing over their land, or that Congress essentially set the price for tribal land seized by the United States and the tribe had no meaningful opportunity to counter.

In other cases, tribes were promised money but the government simply never paid it, according to a report from the 79th Congress on the creation of the Indian Claims Commission.

"There are a number of cases where certain tribes after entering into a treaty ceding their lands were asked to move off from the land in question, which they did, only to find that while they surrendered their land, the United States failed to ratify the treaty or pay them compensation therefor," the report said.

Those claims led to monetary awards that were placed in a trust to be administered by the U.S. government.

One land deal with the Pembina led the Indian Claims Commission in 1964 to award slightly more than $277,000.

With the other land deal – for 8 million acres along what’s now the U.S.-Canada border in North Dakota – the commission found the government had shorted the Pembina $53 million.

Out of 600 similar awards the Indian Claims Commission made, this was the second largest.