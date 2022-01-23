Livingston filmmaker examines contrasts of aging athlete at Bozeman care facility

“He’s cheerful, upbeat and has an amazing attitude about life that I think you only get after 80 plus years of living,” Petersen said. “His zeal and his excitement about getting outside, getting exercise and being outdoors was contagious.”

Another example of Jackson’s exercise ethic, and the discontinuity of his surroundings, is revealed in a clip showing him using blue elastic bands attached to a bathroom grab bar as a workout in the care facility. As he advised, everybody feels better when they exercise.

“I enjoy skiing. My god I’m still going out every day,” Jackson told Petersen.

Aging

The film also reminds viewers of the other side of aging. Alan’s partner, Nan Pizitz, moved into the care facility after suffering macular degeneration and repeated falls that led to injuries. Yet she still plays piano, the music accompanying parts of the film.

In another eight years the U.S. Census Bureau predicts more than 30% of Montanans will be over age 60, up 43% from 2012. The aging of the Baby Boomers – those born between 1946 and 1964 following World War II – is coming to about 73 million Americans.