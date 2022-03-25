Livingston man killed in grizzly mauling

A Paradise Valley hiker was found dead by Park County Search and Rescue officials on Friday, a day after he was reported overdue.

The Livingston Enterprise identified the victim as Craig Clouatre.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I am writing this update," Sheriff Brad Bichler posted on the Park County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "After an extensive search this morning we have located Craig. It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive. We will continue to work through the afternoon to bring Craig home. Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers."

The search started on Thursday in the Six Mile Creek area using ground and air crews. A thermal imaging camera was flown on Thursday night. Friday morning horse teams, ground teams and helicopters began searching again.

Clouatre is married and the father of four children. The family's Fleshman Creek home, northwest of Livingston, was burned in a 2020 fire, prompting several fundraisers to assist.

This is the first grizzly bear mauling of the year in Montana. Last year, two people were killed in grizzly maulings, one a cyclist who was camping in Ovando and the other a West Yellowstone guide fishing along the Madison River.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 2 Angry 0