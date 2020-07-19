Livingston pitcher hangs up baseball glove for guitar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LIVINGSTON — After a long day on the mound and talking to scouts during a baseball tournament last year in Colorado, Rob Wolf’s teammate Scott Tatum, who also plays with Wolf on the Livingston Braves, was adamant they find a place to do karaoke.

“I pitched that day and later on that night I was with Scott and he came up with the idea to go to a karaoke bar,” Wolf told The Livingston Enterprise.

Little did he know that random suggestion would impact his future.

While on stage with the mic in his hand, Wolf came to a realization.

“I made the decision there that I had more fun singing at the karaoke than I had pitching that day,” Wolf said.

And, his pitching was getting him noticed.

“That day I had like two or three D-II or D-III colleges come up to me and were attempting to recruit me,” he said.

This summer, Wolf has been a workhorse on the mound for the Braves. He’s been one of the Braves’ go-to starters and patrols the space in centerfield when he’s not on the bump.

He enjoys baseball, but he’s made the decision to move to Nashville next month to pursue a career in country music instead of playing college baseball.