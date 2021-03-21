Livingston police investigating suspected homicide-suicide

Preliminary information from an ongoing investigation launched Sunday in Livingston suggests that a person who fatally shot themselves when contacted by police earlier in the day is connected to the fatal shooting of another person.

The incident, which Livingston Police Department Chief Dale Johnson is calling a homicide-suicide, involved a residence on South Ninth Street.

Police were informed that shots had been fired as they were en route to the residence Sunday morning after receiving a report of an ongoing disturbance involving multiple people, according to a press release issued Sunday afternoon by Johnson.

"When law enforcement made contact with one of the individuals, he chose to complete suicide by self-inflicted gunshot," Johnson wrote. "The investigation is ongoing but preliminary indications revealed one member of the dispute was shot and succumbed to the injuries and a second individual succumbed to the self-inflicted injury."

Johnson added that there was currently no threat to the community related to the incident.

Assisting in the ongoing investigation are the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations and the Montana Highway Patrol.

Both the Livingston Police Department and the Park County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident Sunday.

