Classic floors and large open displays with rows of books and different Livingston memorabilia were on display at Sax & Fryer recently as the sun peeked in the large windows of the store that is now nearly a century and a half old.

On Monday, May 15, Sax & Fryer on Callender Street celebrated 140 years in business. Friends and customers of the popular store came by to remember old times and talk about the good times. The shop sells a variety of items, such as art supplies, novels, stationery, greeting cards, pottery, and gifts.

Marge Brandon, who has worked at the store for 45 years, made brownies and lemon and spice cake for the anniversary, and coffee was available to the public, too.

“The store still has the old feel and the familiar smell,” said Scott McMillion, publisher of Livingston-based Montana Quarterly magazine, and a longtime customer and close friend of Sax & Fryer owner John Fryer. “And the way the floorboards creak is a big-time bit of nostalgia for longtime residents for sure.”

McMillion visited with Brandon and retired literary agent Bob Dattila. The three shared memories and stories of past times in the store. Brandon said Fryer just celebrated turning 88 years old. According to Brandon, the store has been in John Fryer’s family for three generations.

“I’ve been here for 45 years,” said Brandon. “It’s been a really neat day. The door’s open, the weather’s nice, so far. Yay! I’m happy. And the coffee and the cake are going to.”

Barb Gilbert, a local artist who designs photography greeting cards of her work, which is also for sale at Sax & Fryer, came by the store from Clyde Park.

Photographs taken in the 1940s by John Fryer’s father, Frank Fryer, also known as “Mr. Fryer,” hang throughout the store. The single reflex film photos were developed using a special wash that was rare and expensive, and thus the prints are one of a kind, according to McMillion.

The regular customer pointed out that one of the photos is an elk calf, and the one on the other side of the room is the same elk as an adult cow.

History is everywhere inside the shop at Sax & Fryer.

Reporter’s Notes:

I entered Sax & Fryer for the first time ever in my life on the day the store turned 140. I felt a surge of nostalgia as soon as Marge started telling me the story of the store, which I had never heard before.

I will be sure to take my own child in to see the books and art supplies soon enough so he can have that memory as well. It was a special conversation for me to have with these friends of John Fryer, who was unable to attend the celebration during business hours.

Marge said Fryer had plans to come after hours for a private invite-only celebration.

Congratulations to John Fryer and all of the ladies who help make it all work behind and in front of the counter. May these stories continue to be told in Livingston for generations to come inside the store.

I hope the floor forever creaks and the interior forever holds the old photographs and the same old wood smell.