Local group works to secure garbage from bears in southwest Montana

Now, the town is at the heart of a region-wide “Bear Smart Community Program” modeled after a similar initiative in British Columbia. The program addresses attractants at all levels of a community, from landfills to garbage at a residential level, Johnston said.

While the program is still in development, Virginia City’s town office now offers bear resistant canisters to all area residents, and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee has agreed to be the entity that recognizes communities like Virginia City as “Bear Smart.”

“The goal of this whole program is for it to be very flexible and customizable, but it’s a community developing a program that will work for them,” Johnston said. “It’s not any outside group like us or anyone else coming in and telling them what they need to do and what rules they need to follow.”

The importance of securing attractants came to the forefront in mid-October, when two sub-adult grizzly bears were spotted raiding dumpsters at a refuse site by Chico over in Park County. Wildlife managers attempted to trap the food-conditioned bears, but they eluded capture.

To Johnston, the situation showed that resources aren’t keeping pace with an expanding grizzly bear population, and bears are learning to get food rewards.