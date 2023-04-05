Al and Pete Simpson will once again join Bob Richard for a free “Local Lore Encore” talk at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming.

The trio has already covered a lot of ground regarding old timers of the Cody area in their past two presentations, but there is still more to tell.

The talk will be held on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium. This program wraps up with more stories and photographs of those who’ve left their mark on the community and region.

Alan K. Simpson, retired Republican U.S. Senator from Wyoming, is also the longest standing member of the Center of the West’s Board of Trustees, which he joined in 1968, and was chairman of the board from 1999-2011.

Peter K. Simpson is a University of Wyoming professor emeritus, former state legislator, and has been on the Center’s McCracken Research Library Advisory Board since 1997.

The Local Lore series is hosted and coordinated by the Center’s McCracken Research Library. On Thursday, April 20, the series continues with its regularly scheduled program, when Bob welcomes award-winning local artist Jeff Rudolph to talk about his artwork. The two will also discuss other local artists.

For more information on all Center talks and other events, visit centerofthewest.org/events.