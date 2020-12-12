Lodge Grass man dies in rollover near Crow Agency

A Lodge Grass man died in a fatal rollover south of Crow Agency on Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on I-90 within mile marker 518, near Reno Creek Road. The 48-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram east on the interstate, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

With the road conditions reported to be icy and snowy, the Dodge began to slide. When the driver overcorrected, the pickup truck went into the shoulder on driver’s side and tripped in the dirt and snow, according to a crash narrative provided by MHP. The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its roof.

The driver, who was wearing his seat belt, died at the scene. A passenger, a 47-year-old woman who was also from Lodge Grass, was taken to the hospital. The severity of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors in the crash, but speed is.

Friday’s rollover marks the 192nd fatal crash on Montana’s roads for 2020, according to data from MHP, and comes just a week after a Laurel man died from injuries sustained after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at Thiel Road and U.S. Highway 212/310.

