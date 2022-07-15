Logging next to Red Lodge Mountain ski area would reduce likelihood of wildland fire

The Custer Gallatin National Forest is proposing to log 2,100 acres next door to the Red Lodge Mountain ski area and Timbercrest recreation area along the West Fork Rock Creek to reduce wildfire risk.

“While the Forest Service has implemented approximately 600 acres of fuel treatments in this area over the last 20 years, we need to increase the scale of vegetation treatments to meaningfully reduce the risk of high-intensity wildfire,” the Forest Service wrote in its project description.

The work two miles west of Red Lodge would be spread across a 6,200-acre project area and include small tree removal, creation of fuel breaks and prescribed fire. To access the project, five miles of temporary road would be built. The routes would be decommissioned no later than three years after the project is finished.

Logging would include helicopter and “skyline,” or cabling logs down the steep mountain face, as well as ground work.

The goal of the project is to reduce the risk of high-intensity wildfire next to the ski area, the community of Red Lodge and homes built along the West Fork Rock Creek.

The scoping period for the project was announced on June 15, just days after Red Lodge was hit by severe flooding. The comment period was expired on July 15. A Forest Service said no request to extend the comment period because of the flooding were made. Out of 15,000 people contacted directly, the agency received 60 comments.

The region has seen fires over the past two decades that threatened the ski area and mountain town. In 2008 the 10,000-acre Cascade fire in the West Fork drainage destroyed four houses and threatened subdivisions and the ski area. Then in March of 2015 a wildfire near the ski area was started by high winds fanned a controlled burn requiring skiers to be evacuated from the mountain. Last year, southeast of Red Lodge, the 29,000-acre Robertson Draw fire erupted on the same day that flooding hit the mountain community this year.

Efforts by the Forest Service to log parts of the Beartooth Face have been challenged in court requiring repeated modifications to the project first proposed in 2012. The Greater Red Lodge Area Vegetation and Habitat Management Project, nicknamed gorilla, was finally approved last year with work to begin this year. The project area is spread across more than 10,000 acres in Red Lodge Creek and 11,000 acres in Willow-Nichols creeks. Delaying the work cost the Forest Service more than $401,000 that it had to pay RY Timber for its contract.

For more information on the Red Lodge Mountain Fuels Project, check out the documents and maps online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=62354.