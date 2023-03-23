A 15-year logging project proposed last fall outside the western border of Yellowstone National Park has been updated by the Custer Gallatin National Forest for its final public consideration before being enacted, possibly by this fall.

The South Plateau Landscape Area Treatment Project, with the unfortunate acronym of SPLAT, is spread across more than 39,900 acres. The work would include 5,551 acres of scattered clear-cuts, 6,593 acres of commercial thinning, 2,514 acres of noncommercial thinning and 1,804 acres of additional fuels treatments. About 57 miles of temporary road would be built.

An estimated 83 million board feet of lumber would be produced, with a “ripple effect” creating or maintaining 150 jobs and $5.7 million in annual income for eight to 10 years. But overall, the project is calculated to be a net loss of about $3.2 million to the Forest Service.

The work would be conducted in an area that includes the Railroad Summer Homes, a portion of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail, Two Top snowmobile trail, the Yellowstone Shortline Trail, three trailheads and portions of 32 trails and roads.

The Forest Service has prepared a final environmental assessment, draft decision notice and finding of no significant impact for the project. Public comments are being taken through May 1, but only from those who have previously submitted remarks.

Delayed

Planning for the logging was halted last fall to allow forest officials to align the project with the agency’s updated land management plan. It was also stalled in 2021 after environmental groups filed objections saying the project violated the forest plan’s protections of old growth forests.

The Forest Service calls the work “forest resilience treatments designed to meet the need to increase landscape resilience to insects and disease, treat hazardous fuels, and contribute to a sustained yield of timber products.” The agency said about 90% of the area is at risk of a high severity fire which could threaten the West Yellowstone region, the most popular entrance to the national park.

The plan also calls for closing a portion of the South Fork Madison Road to improve water quality and riparian zones, the Forest Service said in a statement.

All of the land is under the management of the Hebgen Lake Ranger District, based in West Yellowstone.

The project area extends from Highway 20 on the north end, to the Montana-Idaho border on the west and south and the Yellowstone National Park boundary on the east.

Objections

Environmental groups have already announced they plan to challenge the project by filing an objection.

“This project would carve more than 100 clear cuts on the doorstep of America’s flagship national park and destroy habitat for grizzly bears, lynx and wolverines,” said Ted Zukoski, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, in a statement.

The Forest Service said the work may have some temporary effects on wolverines, grizzlies and lynx, but in the long term could improve their habitat in the area. The agency also said although there would be a temporary decrease in elk security habitat, there is plenty available in the adjacent Henry’s Mountains. An estimated 4,650 acres of moose winter foraging habitat would potentially be affected.

Other groups voicing objections to the work include The Alliance for the Wild Rockies, Native Ecosystems Council, the Council on Wildlife and Fish and the Gallatin Wildlife Association.

"When the Forest Service pulled the decision in 2021, they said they would try again when the revised Forest Plan was in place,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of The Alliance for the Wild Rockies, in a statement. “What the Forest Service did not tell the public was that the revised Custer Gallatin Forest Plan eliminated all of the wildlife protections standards found in the old Forest Plan, including the restrictions protecting old growth forests and restrictions on the amount of logging roads that can be bulldozed in grizzly bear habitat. These restrictions were put into place because most grizzly bears are killed within 1/3 of a mile of a road."

Marna Daley, public affairs officer for the forest, said the SPLAT project does not contain any commercial harvest in old growth stands, adding the amount of old growth trees will be maintained or increased.

The plan also has components to specifically “contribute to the recovery of federally listed threatened or endangered species,” she said.

More

The public can learn more about the project by logging on to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=57353 where the documents and supporting information are available.

Objections will only be accepted from those who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project. A final decision on the project will not be made until after the objection process has been completed.

For more information, contact the Hebgen Lake Ranger Station (406-823-6961) during business hours, or email the Interdisciplinary team leader at amanda.williams3@usda.gov.