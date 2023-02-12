Montanans have long been passionate and vocal about preserving hunting, fishing and wildlife along with access to public lands and waters. Nowhere is that more apparent than at state Fish and Wildlife Commission meetings, where regulations and laws pertaining to these cherished elements are often debated.

So in 2019 when Pat Byorth agreed to be nominated to serve as one of five commission members, he knew it would be a challenging post.

“But I felt like it was a public service that was important,” he said. “It’s kind of right in line with my passion. I feel like Montanans have done such a tremendous job restoring our fish and wildlife to the point where it’s an ecological and economic force. My hope or passion is to keep it that way for generations in the future.”

Just how confrontational it would become wasn’t apparent until the final half of Byorth’s four-year term, which ended in 2023. By then, all six of the other commissioners were newly appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte. Byorth was appointed by outgoing Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock.

Gianforte’s election marked a 180-degree turn in Montana politics. For 16 years the state had been governed by a Democrat, but a red tide was flooding the state’s politics. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks is overseen by the Fish and Wildlife Commission, and if legislation directed at FWP is any indication, GOP lawmakers had the agency firmly in its sights.

“I was just surprised at the measure of force that was kind of applied to a whole new set of policies,” Byorth said. “I kind of expected it was coming, but not in that volume, frequency and magnitude.”

Bad blood

Even before then, FWP and Gianforte got off to a poor start. In 2009, he began a legal battle with the agency over an easement along the East Gallatin River that bordered his home. Although Gianforte filed a lawsuit, FWP was never served and the issue was eventually resolved through negotiations, but not before the disagreement became a political football.

Then in 2012, an FWP purchase of 3,000 acres of ranch land along the Milk River infuriated the GOP, which attempted to block the sale. Neighboring landowners protested, closing their land to public hunters.

In his first run for governor, Gianforte declared FWP was “at war with landowners in the state, trying to extract access and they’re using extortion to do it.”

In 2017, then-Sen. Jennifer Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, wrote that “FWP has shown bias in favor of hard-left partisan interest groups including Montana Wildlife Federation (and their subsidiaries), Back Country Hunters and Anglers, Montana Sportsmen’s Alliance, Trout Unlimited, Back Country Horsemen, and Montana Bow Hunters Association.”

So it was no surprise in 2021 when Gianforte was elected governor there would be a change in philosophy for the Fish and Wildlife Commission. Republicans in the Senate Fish and Game Committee agreed, choosing not to advance Glasgow Commissioner Andrew McKean’s nomination — another carryover from the Bullock administration.

The new commissioners included Patrick Tabor, Whitefish, owner and founder of Swan Mountain Outfitters; K.C. Walsh, Martinsdale, then-executive chairman of Simms Fishing Products in the Gallatin Valley; Brian Cebull, Billings, owner and president of Nance Resources, Inc., a private oil and gas exploration and production company; and Phillips County rancher and former county commissioner Lesley Robinson. Robinson was also Gianforte’s running mate in his unsuccessful first bid for the governor’s seat.

Montana code defines qualifications for the commission, stating: "Appointments must be made without regard to political affiliation and must be made solely for the wise management of fish, wildlife, and related recreational resources of this state."

Jeff Hagener, who served as FWP director under Republican and Democrat administrations, said in 2021 that Gianforte appeared to be stacking the commission with members favoring landowners and outfitters.

In 2021, the commission was expanded to seven commissioners. Ismay cattle rancher Bill Lane joined the group then, representing southeast Montana. In January, Jeff Burrows, a Ravalli County Commissioner, and Susan Kirby Brooke, a Bozeman private campground owner and former adviser to late-Sen. Conrad Burns, became the latest nominees awaiting legislative approval. Robinson is also seeking another term.

Solo

With all of the turnover, Byorth became the lone holdover from the previous administration. Instead of being viewed as a knowledgeable veteran with extensive fisheries and commission experience, he was repeatedly the minority voice on issues that came before the Fish and Wildlife Commission and was excluded from many discussions outside of meetings.

“The last couple of years, it was brutal,” he said. “Perhaps I took it too personally, but what I saw was kind of an unwinding of literally a half-century of conservation success stories. And I really felt like it was becoming unwound at the Legislature and at the commission.”

A Wolves of the Rockies record request backed up Byorth’s assertion, showing emails that excluded Byorth from pre-meeting discussions on upcoming motions.

Meetings ran longer, due to the commissioners’ inexperience. To compensate, public comment was restricted. Motions were poorly worded and confusing. Byorth was embarrassed.

“At some point I was just shut out,” he said. “In terms of communication with the (FWP) director’s office or the leadership, it was radio silence, especially in the last year.

“I almost felt like the people and the resources of Region 3 were kind of closed out of the discussions,” Byorth said. “The chair and vice chair were making decisions with very little regard or understanding of the resources or the people on the ground.”

Background

A Billings native, Byorth was raised by his physician father, John Patrick, after his mother, Ann, died in an auto accident in 1976. Byorth had just turned 12. The third oldest in a Catholic family of seven, he spent much of his teen years driving his younger siblings to activities to help out.

After graduating from Billings Central, he attended Carroll College for his undergrad degree before enrolling in Montana State University for his graduate work in fish and wildlife management. For 17 years he worked as an FWP fisheries biologist in the Ennis, Dillon and Bozeman areas working on restoration of Arctic grayling and as a Yellowstone cutthroat trout biologist.

In 2006 he attended law school at the University of Montana. Three years later he was hired by Montana Trout Unlimited to work on water law.

“I feel like I didn’t change my mission, I just changed my tools,” he said.

Despite advice to avoid the Fish and Wildlife Commission, and knowing that his affiliation with Trout Unlimited would turn some legislators’ away from approving his appointment, Byorth wanted to work through the transitional period between administrations.

His nomination was confirmed by the legislature while he was attending a commission meeting, meaning he could have been in the awkward position of having to step down during the gathering if he had been voted down.

“It all played out while I was at the commission meeting,” Byorth said. “So I was oblivious.”

Drowned out

The greatest disappointment of Byorth’s four-year tenure came in June 2021, when the commission declined to promote suggestions from an advisory committee relating to limiting commercial and recreational use on the Madison River.

“I put in a lot of time before the transition and then just to see a small segment of the outfitting and business community undermine it and basically dismantle what had come together,” he said. “But it was right at the cusp of the election and a new administration coming and I think (FWP) Director (Martha) Williams, because she is a person of good faith, wanted to leave the next commission and administration some leeway. And they took that leeway, and I think took it so far that they were just able to destroy it.”

Concerns over crowding on the Madison River date as far back as 1979. Repeated attempts by FWP to study and address the issue have been frustrated, as has the work of advisory groups meant to devise a compromise. Instead of adopting the latest advisory group’s recommendations, the commission said it may pass the issue on to a legislative study committee.

“Having been engaged with the legislature over 12 years, study bills are a great way for good ideas to go to die,” Byorth said.

He’s worried legislators may call for another advisory group to work out the problems, again.

“It’s a politically fraught issue, and I understand that,” he added. “But at some point in the future — whether it’s elk or antelope or trout, it doesn’t matter — eventually we’re going to have to learn to allocate our resources in new and different ways that maintain the high quality hunting or fishing experience, but also, more importantly, healthy fish and wildlife populations.”

Recalling his youth, Byorth said it used to be no problem to drive to one of the state’s big rivers and fish for a couple of hours without worrying about encountering a crowded fishery, but that’s no longer the case.

“It’s a different era, and we need to be responsive to that as resource managers, and I think right now there’s just a lot of heads in the sand,” he said.

FWP

The change in the governor’s office and commission also came with a new director of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Hank Worsech.

“They really spent a lot of time early on in the director’s office trying to control all communications, which is a lot like trying to herd cats or ants,” Byorth said.

When Byorth worked as an FWP biologist, the staff spoke freely with the public, conservation groups, commissioners and the director.

“So when sticky issues bubbled up, the field people would already have a pretty good handle on the pulse of the public,” he said. “With this new commission, there was no communication. It came from the top and was shoved down to the field in ways that were just staggeringly inconsistent and kind of misconceived.”

Discouraged by the change, some longtime employees left. Others were dismissed, including the law enforcement chief. Byorth said some FWP field staff were afraid to speak to him.

“At first there was just an abject fear, something I’d never seen before, afraid of reprisals for talking to their commissioner,” he added.

Byorth also said the new commission seemed to arrive with an attitude that they didn’t have to listen to the public on controversial issues like wolf hunting or bull elk licenses for landowners, calling the attitude “a fundamental miscalculation” regarding the power of the people.

“I think they waded in thinking they could do a lot behind the scenes that wasn’t very palatable to the average angler or hunter or Montanan,” he added.

Future

As time passed, Byorth said he saw some of the commissioners gaining a better understanding of the process, as well as speaking independently. He also said there was a “lot of blowback” from the public following the commission’s initial “vehement” approach. He hopes the “nasty politics” will dissipate, but that remains to be seen.

“I feel like the vice chair (Pat Tabor) kind of felt like he was in a position to where he could do anything his constituency wanted,” Byorth said. “I wouldn’t question his concern for the resource, he just comes from a commercial outfitting perspective and to him, conservation is about letting the outfitters run the show.”

Byorth said Tabor only called him once regarding an issue before the commission, despite the fact he represented the resource and Montana hunters and anglers.

“He had his agenda, and by golly he was going to ramrod it through,” he said. “Just the way he presented motions at the 11th hour, had arranged those motions with his majority up front, he wasn’t about to consult me or a couple of other commissioners. It was his show, and he was going to do it his way.”

“One of the pieces of rhetoric that I often heard from the director’s office, and also a couple of the commissioners was, well, ‘new landowners and outfitting haven’t had a voice. They’ve been closed out. It’s our turn. And elections have consequences.’ I think the motivation was, you know, probably didn’t border on vengeance so much as, ‘now we’re in control and we’re going to get what we deserve.’ A lot of the decisions were clearly based toward shifting allocation toward outfitted hunters.”

Positives

Despite being on the losing end of many votes, Byorth said the bright spots during his tenure included the Big Snowy Mountains and Garrity Mountain wildlife management area acquisitions that provide great wildlife habitat, conserve land and public access. This despite Gianforte’s stated objections to FWP land acquisitions.

Conservation groups, landowners, some GOP lawmakers and the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association have also been working prior to, and at the beginning of this legislative session, to diffuse tensions and seek common ground.

Byorth also noted that despite the departure of many senior FWP staff, the state still has some of the “most talented fish and wildlife biologists in the country. And regardless of how low morale may have dropped, they are still utterly dedicated to doing their job and doing it well. I think in the end they are going to hold us together. I’m so proud of them … across the state. The tragedy is that they’re not as appreciated by headquarters as they should be.”

Notwithstanding his challenges, Byorth said it was “such a great honor” to serve on the commission and participate in “this great miracle” of fish and wildlife restoration. He added that he’s proud to be one of many Montanans who have stood up to advocate for public resources.