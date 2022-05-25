Low level helicopter flights scheduled to map minerals in 6 counties

Residents or visitors in six counties may soon see a low-flying helicopter overhead.

The aircraft will be carrying technology as part of the Earth Mapping Resource Initiative (Earth MRI) project, overseen by scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology and Rio Tinto.

The flights, which could last until October, will be conducted over portions of Madison, Silver Bow, Jefferson, Broadwater, Lewis and Clark and Powell counties.

Instruments on the helicopter will detect the Earth’s magnetic field and radiation. The survey is one of several being conducted across parts of the United States to help scientists understand the geology of areas that may contain critical mineral-bearing deposits, as well as improve mapping of potential seismic hazards.

Data collected will be made public and used to guide more detailed geologic mapping. When the data analysis is complete, results will provide state-of-the-art subsurface maps that will contribute to a wide range of 3D representations of the nation’s exposed and concealed geology.

Flights will occur at an altitude of 300 to 500 feet above ground and will be flown in a grid pattern with east-west lines spaced about 650 feet apart and north-south lines spaced about 1.2 miles apart. Experienced pilots, specially trained and approved for low-level flying, will operate the aircraft. All flights will occur during daylight hours and are coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure accordance with U.S. law. The flights will be based out of Butte.

