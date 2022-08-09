 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Low oxygen levels kills Laurel Pond fish

  • 0
Fish kill

Low oxygen levels led to a fish die-off at Laurel Pond. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks investigated and said other fish in the pond seem to be fine.

 FWP photo

Low oxygen levels resulted in a recent partial fish kill at Laurel Pond, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Summer fish kills are not uncommon due to the natural daily process of aquatic vegetation producing and consuming oxygen, said Bryan Giordano, an FWP fisheries biologist. The die-off poses no direct health concerns to the public, and fish harvested from Laurel Pond can be eaten.

FWP investigated reports of dead fish at Laurel Pond after several people came to the department with concerns for human safety after seeing the dead fish.

Upon investigation, biologists found that fish observed were less than 5 inches in length, and that many fish and turtles were still alive in the pond.

Summer kill can occur when natural fluctuations in available sunlight trigger plants to consume more oxygen in the water causing some fish to die, although many fish will survive the event. Plants naturally produce oxygen when natural light is strong and consume oxygen when it is dark out. This daily cycle was extended on Saturday during the rain event, causing a natural oxygen level decrease in the water.

People are also reading…

Giordano encourages anglers to report fish kills they see to FWP.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

The Karuk Tribe says a massive wildfire burning in a remote area just south of Oregon appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish. Tribal fisheries biologists believe a flash flood caused by heavy rains over the burn area caused a massive debris flow that entered the river and sent oxygen levels plummeting to zero. The Karuk are working with the Yurok, another Northern California tribe, and state and federal agencies to fully to understand what happened. They say the damage is likely limited to 10 or 20 miles of river.

World's toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean

World's toughest turtle? Survivor among 8 returned to ocean

If what doesn’t kill you truly makes you stronger, then Titan is the strongest turtle in the ocean. The juvenile Loggerhead turtle has been gashed by a boat propeller, had part of his front flipper bitten off by a shark, and was being attacked by a different shark when two New Jersey fishermen saved him. They called Sea Turtle Recovery, a group that rescues and rehabilitates turtles before returning them to the ocean. Tuesday morning, Titan was among eight turtles returned to the sea in Point Pleasant Beach after being nursed back to health. The group has returned 85 rehabilitated turtled to the ocean since 2016.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Gaza ceasefire: Israeli side of border sees uneasy sense of calm

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News