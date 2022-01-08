 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Low visibility leads to 40-car crash near Idaho/Montana border
0 Comments
editor's pick

Low visibility leads to 40-car crash near Idaho/Montana border

  • 0

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Idaho State Police say roughly 40 vehicles were involved in a crash on an eastern Idaho highway after severe winter weather caused white-out conditions, but only minor injuries were reported.

The Idaho State Police said in a prepared statement that the crash occurred about 3 p.m. Friday just north of Island Park on U.S. Highway 20. Low visibility had cloaked the road when a semi-truck collided with a passenger car that was stopped in the eastbound lane. Several more crashes occurred behind the semi-truck, ultimately involving about 40 vehicles.

Eight different agencies from Idaho and Montana responded to the crash, and several tow companies helped with removing the vehicles.

Both U.S. Highway 20 and Idaho State Highway 87 were closed from Island Park to the Montana state line for several hours, but the roads had reopened by Saturday morning.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: A preview for Grizzlies and Us, a Lee Enterprises project

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News