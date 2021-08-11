Low water levels impact boating on Bighorn Lake

LOVELL, Wyo. — Despite low lake levels, launching is still open at Bighorn Lake, the National Park Service announced in a Wednesday press release.

The Bighorn Lake level on Aug. 9 was 3623.16. Recommended minimal launch levels at Horseshoe Bend are 3620.

The Horseshoe Bend ramp is currently open.

At this time, Bighorn Canyon is recommending extreme caution if planning on going south of the south narrows towards the causeway. This area has very low water levels and Bighorn Canyon has already received several reports of damaged props and people getting stuck in the sand bars.

The docks at Black Canyon have been moved around the corner and there is approximately a 1/4 mile hike to the campground. At around lake elevation 3620 they will be pulled for the season.

Widespread drought conditions throughout Montana and Wyoming resulted in much lower than average runoff into Bighorn Lake and corresponding low reservoir levels and low river releases. Higher temperatures and lower precipitation also led to an increase in upstream irrigation demands effecting the amount of water in Bighorn Lake.