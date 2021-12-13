Lower Yellowstone River advisory group releases report to guide recreation investments

One of the benefits of the report is that residents and the state can frame where the growth occurs as opposed to Western Montana where trying to curb growth is a problem, Grove said.

Details

The advisory group’s report suggested the best way to achieve the varied goals may be to adopt a “formal management model” or “specific management classification.” Designating the area a state waterway, state scenic area, state scenic corridor or a corridor management area could help with the multi-pronged goals of conserving habitat, historic and scenic values while also encouraging recreation and economic growth.

“It is a long stretch of river, and each is so different and offers different experiences,” Grove said.

The region could then be broken down into different management sections highlighting their uniqueness, which could be utilized for marketing. Grove cited Flathead Lake State Park, which has multiple units, as an example of a blueprint that could be used.

Development of a friends group, to help promote and support the corridor, would also be helpful, the advisory group suggested.