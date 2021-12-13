Lower Yellowstone River advisory group releases report to guide recreation investments

In an attempt to focus recreational development along the lower 260 miles of the Yellowstone River, an advisory group has released its recommendations for land acquisitions and proposed upgrades to existing facilities to attract tourists.
Angie Grove, chair of the Lower Yellowstone River Corridor Advisory Committee, said her biggest takeaway from the report was the balance everyone tried to strike between supporting public access and growth while balancing it out with maintaining agriculture and historic uses of the landscape and river. There’s also an opportunity to highlight agriculture and explain why places like Intake Diversion Dam exist.
“There’s some amazing history out there,” Grove said.
Now it’s up to Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff to decide how a $4 million allocation from the legislature will be spent to achieve goals outlined by the committee.
Grove said in meeting with FWP staff the advisory group was told access, a management plan and water-based trail would be the top priorities.
The work seems timely as river use in the western third of the state has surged during the pandemic, pushing some recreationists farther east in search of solitude.
Investment
From Hysham to Sidney, the small towns along the river corridor are hoping the attention and investment in infrastructure like trails, campgrounds and picnic areas could bode well for businesses in an economically quiet section of the state.
“The lower Yellowstone is an incredible and underutilized resource, and this project is all about strengthening Eastern Montana’s communities, securing access for recreation, and building on the outdoor way of life that makes Eastern Montana so special,” said Duncan Bartholomew, president of the Miles City chapter of Walleyes Unlimited, in a statement.
Arguably, it will take much more than $4 million to spruce up such a vast swath of countryside. Grove hopes that initial investment will be leveraged with federal grants to boost funding. In that respect, the money could be the spark that generates additional sources of revenue in a region that has been marketing its ample elbow room for hikers, hunters, campers and star gazers. Such open-air activities have gained popularity during the pandemic, attracting hordes of tourists to Montana as RV and boat sales have boomed.
“The hospitality of southeastern Montana is pretty extraordinary,” said Christine Whitlatch, a Billings resident and member of the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition.
One of the benefits of the report is that residents and the state can frame where the growth occurs as opposed to Western Montana where trying to curb growth is a problem, Grove said.
Details
The advisory group’s report suggested the best way to achieve the varied goals may be to adopt a “formal management model” or “specific management classification.” Designating the area a state waterway, state scenic area, state scenic corridor or a corridor management area could help with the multi-pronged goals of conserving habitat, historic and scenic values while also encouraging recreation and economic growth.
“It is a long stretch of river, and each is so different and offers different experiences,” Grove said.
The region could then be broken down into different management sections highlighting their uniqueness, which could be utilized for marketing. Grove cited Flathead Lake State Park, which has multiple units, as an example of a blueprint that could be used.
Development of a friends group, to help promote and support the corridor, would also be helpful, the advisory group suggested.
“Really, what I hope to see continue to grow is that collaboration of neighbor helping neighbor and communities helping each other,” Whitlatch said.
Lumping the small towns together in one economic unit helps foster a more cooperative environment, she said, rather than having them competing against each other.
Land
The committee also devised a land acquisition matrix to help the department assess possible land swaps, use of existing public lands, or purchases to create new public access or recreation facilities in the stretches where those are lacking. The group purposely avoided publishing any suggestions on which lands would be best, instead turning its list over to FWP for consideration.
Grove said the advisory group was committed to keeping the access points far enough apart that the solitude and agricultural nature of the region is “honored.” Using existing public lands also avoids disrupting private ownership.
Four big gaps exist between the community of Hysham and where the Yellowstone joins the Missouri River 260 miles downstream. These gaps range from 36 to 50 miles apart. For river recreationists boating downstream, that’s a fair distance between boat launches and campgrounds. It may be less of a problem higher upstream as the group identified several islands that could provide primitive camping. Downstream, however, the river widens and slows with few islands.
Moving on
“The citizens group did a great overview … in a very tight timeline,” Whitlatch said.
The report builds on work begun by the Lower Yellowstone River Coalition, a group formed in 2020. It was the coalition’s lobbying that led former Gov. Steve Bullock to ask FWP to appropriate $4 million in general license funding the support the initiative. The 2021 Legislature signed off on the proposal.
“I’m anxious to see what happens next,” Grove said.