Montage amenities

Here is some of what Montage Big Sky is touting it will provide to buyers and guests:

Amenities: Hotel amenities include several restaurants, including one that serves three-meals, a pub, café, and a pool grill (open during summer and winter seasons). There will also be a lobby bar and lounge, market, and recreation room with bowling alley, in addition to an indoor lap pool, family swimming pool, fitness center, ski lockers and skier services. The hotel will offer Montage’s signature, Spa Montage, a full-service 16,000-square-foot spa with 12 treatment rooms, an interior lap pool, relaxation lounge, salon, and direct access to the outdoor pool and hot tubs. There will also be 12,870 square feet of meeting and event space at the hotel as well as an immersive children’s program, Paintbox.

Skiing: Guests and residents will have ski-in and ski-out access to the entirety of Big Sky Resort's 5,850 acres of terrain.

Golfing: Montage’s homeowners and guests will have access to Spanish Peaks Mountain Club’s 18-hole Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, a private course spread across 300 acres. As members of Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, homeowners will also receive reciprocal access to The Reserve, Moonlight Basin’s 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Signature Course.

Hiking, mountain biking, fishing: Guests and residents will also have access to the resort’s extensive network of hiking and mountain biking trails, and its private Fish Camp located on four miles of river.