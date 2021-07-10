Madison Marathon continues a high elevation tradition

Claire Sirmon powered herself up to the top of Monument Ridge in the Gravelly Mountain Range on Saturday. The 21-year-old led the half marathon race, but she had thousands of feet of climbing left to beat.
Behind her, runners crossed the rolling hills in hopes of finishing one of the highest elevation and most difficult road races in the world: the Madison Half and Full Marathon.
“I always tell people to add on an hour to their normal running time,” race director Sam Korsmoe said in an interview with the Gazette. “The race is brutal and averages over 9,000 feet, but people love it.”
The marathon, now in its 14th year, is a part of the Greater Yellowstone Adventure Series. Its motto, “These Ain’t No Pansy A** City Races,” holds true for competitors who run miles between services, or even people.
In the last two years, marathons in Colorado and Pakistan reclaimed the highest elevation road race in the world; but for almost a decade that title was held with the Madison Marathon on the Gravelly Range Road, a U.S. Forest Service road 60 miles southwest of Ennis, Montana.
The open road, which crisscrosses the spine of the mountain range, looks out into the Madison, Snowcrest and Ruby mountain ranges, with dozens of small peaks dotting the horizon. Korsmoe, who once served as the Madison County executive director, said the race started to bring more people to Ennis.
“This has been a marathon no one else can replicate,” Korsmoe said. “On a clear day you can look out 100 miles while running your butt off.”
On Saturday, smoke from wildfires in the region cast a hazy blanket on the distant mountains, but closer peaks, like Black Butte Mountain, reminded runners how high up they actually were. The course starts at 9,200 feet, and the first three miles are all uphill.
Once at 9,500, the road drops back down, following the curves of the ridgelines across the Gravelly Range. Walking is required for most. It is enough to pass out just from watching someone run up the miles long inclines.
Many qualified runners have done the marathon, but the race itself is not a qualifier for larger U.S. races like the Boston or New York Marathons. Korsmoe hopes officials can make an exception for the sheer difficulty of running above the tree line.
Many runners, however, were just in it for fun. Bozeman resident Raelynn Molson found the marathon on Google and immediately wanted to do it.
“Why go to a city race when you could be in the mountains?” Molson added.
While Molson took on the full marathon, her friend Sirmon continued to lead the pack. At the end, she finished first overall in the half marathon with a time of 1 hour and 52 minutes.
“I trained with tempo seven-mile funs, but I had never done the full 13 before,” Sirmon said. “It feels so good that I could do this.”
Roughly 60 people each in the half and full marathon competed on Saturday, under the 200 people maximum the race can have based on its Forest Service permit. In 2020, the event was limited to 50 runners, all of whom had to drive the entire road instead of normally catching a shuttle.
That trend partially lingered in 2021, when all runners had to drive to the end of the race at Clover Meadows and wait for a short shuttle to the starting line. While the flagship event did not sell out like in previous years, the Greater Yellowstone Adventure Series brought in the most overall competitors from its other events.
The group hosts a triathlon, duathlon, 5K, bike race and second marathon on Sunday.
“In total we have 450 people coming to our town, a majority of them from out of state,” Korsmoe said. “We even have some people do more than one in a weekend.”
One of those runners who stopped counting the miles is Dylan Malloy. The Billings resident took on the Madison trifecta: a triathlon, duathlon and marathon in three days.
His reason? To raise money for the Montana Nurses Association. Malloy, a registered nurse at Billings Clinic, said in a written statement after working in the hospital’s COVID unit and seeing many of his coworkers burn out, there needs to be more mental health support for the medical community.
“We have lost critical health care staff in Billings and worldwide to suicide from the amount of stress, Malloy said in a GoFundMe statement. “I want nurses to have easy, affordable and unbiased access to help. Whether it be someone to talk with, or professional therapy, I want people to have the resources they need available.”
By the day before the marathon, he already surpassed his goal of $1,000 dollars on GoFundMe, but he hoped to add more to his total by the end of the week. Other runners raised money for new ambulances in the expanding town of Ennis.
Known as a popular fishing destination on the Madison River, Ennis saw visitors filling the town's restaurants and fly shops over the weekend. Many in town call it an unprecedented tourist season.
“I have never seen Ennis so busy,” Scott Kelley, the owner of the Gravelly Bar, said to the Gazette. Kelley himself has done the half marathon, but with a lack of workers this summer, he was deep in work during race day.
“The runs always bring people in to get a meal or drink, but that is almost a drop in the bucket now.”
The Madison Marathon, the drop in the bucket miles away from cell service, went off without a hitch. Korsmoe cheered racers to the finish on Saturday.