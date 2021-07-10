Madison Marathon continues a high elevation tradition

“I trained with tempo seven-mile funs, but I had never done the full 13 before,” Sirmon said. “It feels so good that I could do this.”

Roughly 60 people each in the half and full marathon competed on Saturday, under the 200 people maximum the race can have based on its Forest Service permit. In 2020, the event was limited to 50 runners, all of whom had to drive the entire road instead of normally catching a shuttle.

That trend partially lingered in 2021, when all runners had to drive to the end of the race at Clover Meadows and wait for a short shuttle to the starting line. While the flagship event did not sell out like in previous years, the Greater Yellowstone Adventure Series brought in the most overall competitors from its other events.

The group hosts a triathlon, duathlon, 5K, bike race and second marathon on Sunday.

“In total we have 450 people coming to our town, a majority of them from out of state,” Korsmoe said. “We even have some people do more than one in a weekend.”

One of those runners who stopped counting the miles is Dylan Malloy. The Billings resident took on the Madison trifecta: a triathlon, duathlon and marathon in three days.