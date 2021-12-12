Madison River ambassadors eyed to ease stress related to crowding

That means raising money from partner groups to fund the program. The Flathead Rivers Alliance was able to collect $103,000 for its first season, which included grants.

The Missoula program cost $40,000, $10,000 of which came from the city with the county covering the rest, Knudsen said. The coalition provided about $5,000 in in-kind support. FWP offered a field staffer, which allowed the program to expand coverage, and was available to coordinate with law enforcement, which fortunately wasn’t needed, she said.

“There are likely some other sources of funding we could try to tap,” Knudsen said.

Water fun

The need for river ambassadors comes as more people are crowding waterways for recreation, many of them new to their chosen water sport or the region.

Pate said her ambassadors partnered with FWP to hand out lifejackets to Flathead river users who were ill equipped. She noted the region also saw an increase in inflatable use, including blow-up mattresses better suited to pools than wild rivers.

“I think people don’t understand there are dangers, and that they need a proper watercraft,” she said. “We just want them to recreate safely.”