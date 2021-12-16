Madison River rule repeal could have unintended consequence

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission’s proposal to repeal new fishing regulations for the Madison River before they are implemented has come with an additional twist.
“I found it to be a real blockbuster to hear for the first time that repealing these sections in (Administrative Rules of Montana) does not restore the walk-wade sections,” said Hugh Zackheim, a Helena angler.
Zackheim spoke during a public comment Zoom meeting on the rule repeal issue. He wasn’t the only one taken aback.
Bozeman fly-fishing outfitter Dave Kumlien also said it was “a bit of a surprise” and not what anyone intended in pursuing repeal of the new rules.
“I think most everyone is in agreement that the walk-wade section above Lyons (Bridge) should be maintained or restored, whatever it is,” he added. “I clearly request that the commission act as soon as possible to clarify the situation.”
The discussion was prompted by the commission’s decision at its Oct. 28 meeting to repeal two rules implemented by commissioners appointed by former Gov. Steve Bullock. The recommendation for the repeal came from the Madison River Work Group, which was formed to help the commission and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks to negotiate the divisive issue of reducing pressure on the popular southwestern Montana trout stream.
On Wednesday, FWP paralegal Jessica Snyder took comments during the Zoom phone meeting and attempted to clarify the situation.
She told Zackheim the option to revert the rules to what was previously in place concerning the popular walk-wade section would be available to the commission, but not listed as a specific agenda item. She also noted that several written comments already received have also brought up the same concern.
“This isn’t ideal, and we do apologize,” Snyder said. “We were confused ourselves when this occurred.”
She said the misunderstanding arose because there was a conflict between the repeal and what was approved by the previous commission, which was to have the new rules replace the fishing regulations.
“So what we are trying to do now … is clarifying what people really want and what they don’t want,” Snyder said. “The commission can then make a decision how to address the walk-wade section.”
The rules proposed for repeal would have taken effect for the 2022 season and were drafted to allow fishing from a boat from Raynolds Pass fishing access site to Lyons Bridge on Saturdays and Sundays from June 15 to Sept. 30 under a trial program. Right now, floating is allowed in this section but not fishing from a boat.
The other rule would prohibit outfitters and guides from conducting business between June 15 and Sept. 30 between Lyons Bridge and Palisades day use area on Sundays and from Raynolds Pass FAS to Lyons Bridge on Saturdays.
The rules were devised after hours of meetings, discussions, public comments and previously failed attempts to find a way to reduce fishing pressure on a 50-mile stretch of the popular river.
Two groups have lined up on opposite sides of the proposals, petitioning the commission with suggestions that set off the rulemaking process. The commission crafted the rules that may now be appealed as an attempt to find compromise between the groups.
For the most part, fishing outfitters decry the new rules, while a coalition of conservation groups say they don’t go far enough to regulate outfitters and guides.
Mike Bias, of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said the new rest and rotation rule would “undeniably condense members of the general public.” As the population of nearby Gallatin County continues to grow, he said, noncommercial use of the Madison River is growing at twice the rate of commercial use.
On the opposite side of the argument, Steve Luebeck – representing the George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Skyline Sportsmen’s Association and the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club – stressed the group’s combined 2,000 members are “overwhelmingly” opposed to the repeal.
“The commission just went through the most exhaustive public comment … phase that any of us have ever been involved in,” he said.
He urged the current commission, all but one of which have been appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, to look at the work done by their predecessors, which included surveys and public comments.
Walt Pease, although favoring repeal, said he would “like everyone to remember the importance of keeping the health of the trout in the river intact. Having the walk-wade section up there offers the heavily pressured river to have an area where there’s a lot of sanctuary for fish.” That will be even more important following the dewatering of the upper river during a malfunction at Hebgen Lake Dam earlier this month.
The final day to comment on the proposals is Friday. Snyder said the commission may meet on Dec. 27 to vote on the repeal but no meeting date has yet been advertised.