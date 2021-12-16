Madison River rule repeal could have unintended consequence

On Wednesday, FWP paralegal Jessica Snyder took comments during the Zoom phone meeting and attempted to clarify the situation.

She told Zackheim the option to revert the rules to what was previously in place concerning the popular walk-wade section would be available to the commission, but not listed as a specific agenda item. She also noted that several written comments already received have also brought up the same concern.

“This isn’t ideal, and we do apologize,” Snyder said. “We were confused ourselves when this occurred.”

She said the misunderstanding arose because there was a conflict between the repeal and what was approved by the previous commission, which was to have the new rules replace the fishing regulations.

“So what we are trying to do now … is clarifying what people really want and what they don’t want,” Snyder said. “The commission can then make a decision how to address the walk-wade section.”