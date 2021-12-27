Madison River rules repealed; walk-wade section remains intact

Commissioners

As the commission’s representative on the newest work group established to address Madison River crowding, Commissioner K.C. Walsh said he and the appointees are committed to reducing traffic “if at all possible.” He said the group is also considering caps on commercial use while developing “some control mechanisms for noncommercial use on the river.”

Walsh said he personally agreed with the majority of the work group that the now-repealed rules weren’t the proper solution to the problems. He committed to “come up with alternatives we believe will be more effective.”

Commissioner Pat Byorth, the only remaining member of the last commission that approved the two rules, explained the intent was to test how the changes might affect use, adding they “weren’t set in stone.”

Now with six of seven commission members appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, and a new work group, the process has begun yet again.

Commissioner Pat Tabor, who works in the outfitting business, hailed the repeal and new efforts saying the commission is seeking “fair and balanced solutions” that do not favor one constituency trying to get everything for themselves.