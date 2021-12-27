Madison River rules repealed; walk-wade section remains intact

Two rules that were set to take effect in 2022 on the Madison River in an attempt to understand and control overcrowding were repealed by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on Monday.
While rejecting the rules, the commission also specifically reinstated currently existing regulations allowing only walk and wade fishing on the section from Quake Lake to Lyons Bridge and from Ennis Bridge to Ennis Lake.
Confusion over whether repeal of the rules would not result in reversion to existing regulations had confounded some anglers, so the commission made it apparent in its motion that regulations would stay the same as in 2021 regarding the walk-wade sections.
The other repealed rule would have established a rest-rotation system for commercial use from Raynolds to Lyons on Saturdays and Sundays from June 15 to Sept. 30.
Background
The rules were crafted as a compromise between two competing petitions submitted to the previous commission, one from outfitters and guides and the other from a coalition of Butte-area sportsmen’s groups. These were the latest attempts in a long-running debate over the best way to manage the popular waterway.
Representatives of both sides still disagree, with the executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana endorsing the commission’s rejection of the rules, while a sportsmen’s advocate spoke in opposition to the repeal.
The clash is the latest example of how changes to fishing regulations on the Madison River have been confounded for years by sometimes divisive disagreements between user groups about how to proceed. The previous commissioners also rejected a proposal developed by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff to address overcrowding.
Steve Luebeck, who represents the conservation group petitioners – the George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the Anaconda Sportsman’s Club and the Skyline Sportsmen’s Association – said the commission was voting in opposition to public comments. According to tabulation of the comments received by Fish, Wildlife & Parks' staff, 198-15 opposed repealing the rest-rotation rules and 196-122 opposed repealing the walk-wade rules.
“It doesn’t seem you’re acting in the public interest,” he said.
Helena angler Hugh Zackheim also read through the public comments but saw them differently, with opposition focused on the loss of the walk-wade restrictions. Calling the situation confusing he nonetheless endorsed the repeal.
Commissioners
As the commission’s representative on the newest work group established to address Madison River crowding, Commissioner K.C. Walsh said he and the appointees are committed to reducing traffic “if at all possible.” He said the group is also considering caps on commercial use while developing “some control mechanisms for noncommercial use on the river.”
Walsh said he personally agreed with the majority of the work group that the now-repealed rules weren’t the proper solution to the problems. He committed to “come up with alternatives we believe will be more effective.”
Commissioner Pat Byorth, the only remaining member of the last commission that approved the two rules, explained the intent was to test how the changes might affect use, adding they “weren’t set in stone.”
Now with six of seven commission members appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte, and a new work group, the process has begun yet again.
Commissioner Pat Tabor, who works in the outfitting business, hailed the repeal and new efforts saying the commission is seeking “fair and balanced solutions” that do not favor one constituency trying to get everything for themselves.
“And there has been a history, particularly on this river, to be so focused on the commercial elements to not really take in totality the amount of use, and quite often abuse, by the noncommercial environment,” Tabor said. “And that happens on public land everywhere. So if you’re looking for a true balanced approach you have to look at all user groups and look at it in totality instead of just carving out a section of it, which remarkably at times, doesn’t even represent the majority of the use but is perceived to be the majority of the use.
“So for me as a commissioner this is an important step of letting the work group do, not a politically charged solution, but one that really looks at all user groups and looks for balance so we can all get along and protect the resource instead of just focusing completely on trying to limit the usage of just one set of users on the river.”
Walsh, who is president of a Montana-based fishing products company, noted that commercial use is “not just the guide, there are two members of the public fishing in most of those boats. Many of those people are resident anglers from the state of Montana. So we’re trying to do our best to accommodate resident and nonresident anglers.”